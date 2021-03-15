https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/543133-oregon-senator-takes-center-stage-in-democratic-filibuster-debate

Sen. Dick DurbinDick DurbinGOP goes on the attack against Biden relief bill Democrats urge IRS to help unemployment recipients use tax break Manchin cements key-vote status in 50-50 Senate MORE (D-Ill.) convened a Zoom conference late last year to talk ideas about the filibuster and other Senate rules with his caucus.

By the second call, Durbin had turned the effort over to Sen. Jeff Merkley Jeff MerkleyOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Graham, Sullivan signal possible support for Haaland confirmation | Agency says Biden leasing pause won’t impact 2021 energy production | Senate panel unanimously advances Biden pick for deputy Energy chief Lawmakers aim to incentivize weatherizing power lines Senate Democrat on detained migrant children: ‘It’s approaching a crisis’ MORE (D-Ore.), who has a lot of them.

“He really took a personal interest in it. …By the next time we had a conference call I said ‘I want to turn this over to Jeff,’” Durbin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merkley, 64, is at the center of the caucus’ increasingly public debate over whether or not to reform the 60-vote legislative filibuster, a decision that will have deep ramifications for how many of President Biden Joe BidenPompeo: Reentering Iran deal would make Middle East ‘less secure’ DNC gears up for midterm push Biden struggles to unravel web of Trump immigration rules MORE’s big campaign promises can get through the evenly split 50-50 Senate where Democrats control the majority because they hold the White House.

Merkley has been intensely but quietly lobbying his colleagues about the potential for changes to the filibuster, as well as taking part in a bipartisan group discussing smaller rules changes, efforts he ties to a decision made last year when he ran for a third term.

“I was wrestling with whether to run for reelection. I’ve got a limited number of years of life. I could do many different things. …I thought well if I run for reelection it’s going to be because I make an all-out push to restore the Senate as a functioning body,” Merkley told The Hill, noting that he’s spoken to every member of the Democratic caucus over the past year.

Those discussions became significantly less abstract earlier this year when Democrats swept the two Senate races in Georgia, adding significant fuel to calls from outside groups and progressives for Democrats to invoke the “nuclear option” in order to kill the filibuster.

Since then, a growing list of senators have come off the fence, either to call for the end of the 60-vote threshold altogether or endorsing significant reforms like changing it to a “talking filibuster” that would require opponents to physically stay on the floor to block a bill.

Others haven’t explicitly endorsed killing it off, but are open to a discussion, including red-state Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterDemocrats near pressure point on nixing filibuster Progressives’ majority delusions politically costly Senate approves sweeping coronavirus measure in partisan vote MORE (D-Mont.), Biden ally Sen. Chris Coons Chris Andrew CoonsDemocrats face fresh headaches after relief bill win Senate approves sweeping coronavirus measure in partisan vote The eight Democrats who voted ‘no’ on minimum wage MORE (D-Del.) and Sens. Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffBiden, Harris to travel to Atlanta to sell relief package Mike Lee says ‘For the People’ voting bill is ‘as if written in hell by the devil himself’ Advocates warn restrictive voting bills could end Georgia’s record turnout MORE and Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockGOP goes on the attack against Biden relief bill Biden, Harris to travel to Atlanta to sell relief package Trump urges Herschel Walker to run for Senate in Georgia MORE, the Georgia Democrats who gave the party control of the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineHouse panel to take up 2002 war authorization repeal in ‘coming weeks’ Democrats near pressure point on nixing filibuster Overnight Defense: White House open to reforming war powers | Army base might house migrant children | Fauci scolds military on vaccine MORE (D-Va.), another senator in the middle of the debate, credited Merkley with , “doing great work in talking and listening to everybody.”

“He has been absolutely key to this and he understands this as well as anyone,” Kaine said.

Merkley said the shifts in the caucus reflect a broader recognition among Democrats that they can’t let Republicans block the party’s bigger policy promises when they have broad support.

“People saw McConnell’s tactics under Obama … so having seen it once people are like one, it’s not acceptable for us to tolerate that again and second of all our voters won’t tolerate it,” Merkley said.

Give pressure to enact legislation on immigration, voting rights, democracy reform and gun control, Democrats are nearing a point when they’ll have to make a decision as a caucus on the filibuster. Senators say the tipping point is likely to come once a big bill has 50 Democratic votes — and perhaps some GOP support — but gets blocked from a 60-vote margin by the GOP.

Merkley, a Senate intern in the 1970s, said he “didn’t even recognize this institution” when he joined the Senate in 2009. He quickly set his sights on reforming the chamber’s rules, telling The Washington Post in December 2009 that an overuse of the filibuster was an “recipe for paralysis.”

It’s been a slow slog.

In 2011, Merkley and former Sen. Tom Udall Tom UdallBipartisan bill seeks to raise fees for public lands drilling OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Haaland courts moderates during tense confirmation hearing | GOP’s Westerman looks to take on Democrats on climate change | White House urges passage of House public lands package Udalls: Haaland criticism motivated ‘by something other than her record’ MORE (D-N.M.), who retired last year, saw their proposal to gut the filibuster rejected. Instead, McConnell and Sen. Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidManchin cements key-vote status in 50-50 Senate Biden under pressure to get ,400 payments out quickly Nevada Democratic Party staff quit after Sanders backers take over MORE (D-Nev.) reached a “gentlemen’s agreement” where Republicans would limit their filibusters if Reid agreed to open up the floor to more amendment votes.

In 2013, Democrats did use the nuclear option to end filibusters on most executive nominations, which Merkley and Udall touted as a victory. In 2017, Republicans in the Senate ended the use of the filibuster on Supreme Court nominations, a move that helped former President Trump Donald TrumpPompeo: Reentering Iran deal would make Middle East ‘less secure’ DNC gears up for midterm push Biden struggles to unravel web of Trump immigration rules MORE add three justices to the court.

To reform the filibuster this time, every Democratic senator would have to vote to change the rules. Merkley said he is discussing a wide array of potential reforms with the caucus.

Schumer has pledged that Democrats will enact a “bold” agenda, but hasn’t revealed what steps he’s willing to take if Republicans block legislation. He has said that if Republicans block the agenda, “everything is on the table.”

To change the filibuster, Merkley will needs to win over several key colleagues who are against ending the filibuster, including Sens. Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaGOP goes on the attack against Biden relief bill Restaurant group getting relief funds thanks GOP lawmakers who opposed bill Collins to back Becerra for HHS Secretary MORE (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin Joe ManchinWhy Republicans couldn’t kill Biden’s relief bill Sunday shows preview: Democrats declare victory on COVID-19 stimulus; Vaccination efforts provide hope for summer The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Johns Hopkins University – Biden sets optimistic tone for summer MORE (D-W.Va.), who have gone public with their opposition.

Manchin, however, praised Merkley as a constructive sounding board on the chamber’s rules, even while acknowledging they represent politically different constituencies.

“Jeff is truly, I believe, a good soul. A good person with a good soul and heart,” Manchin said. “I take him seriously. … He keeps you thinking and that’s good.”

Durbin credited Merkley for helping circulate that idea of reverting to a “talking filibuster” among Democrats.

“Well, there’s been a lot of work done behind the scenes. …Jeff Merkley has been working on this for months, and I was part of that effort, but he really led it and deserves credit for it,” Durbin said. “His notion is that we reach a point where we say, if you’re going to have a filibuster, then for goodness sakes, stand at your desk and speak.”

Though Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneWallace: Kudlow ‘seems to have found religion’ on government spending Manchin cements key-vote status in 50-50 Senate Democrats face fresh headaches after relief bill win MORE (R-S.D.) indicated that some GOP members of the caucus had previously been interested in a talking filibuster, McConnell shut down questions from reporters in a recent press conference about making any changes to the filibuster. Senators involved in the bipartisan group looking at smaller changes, like reducing the number of procedural hurdles or guaranteed amendments, say they are also making little progress.

Sen. Mike Rounds Mike RoundsThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the National Shooting Sports Foundation – House passes relief bill; Biden set for prime time address Senate panel advances Biden’s picks to lead SEC, consumer bureau Senate braces for ‘God-awful,’ ‘stupid’ session ahead of COVID-19 relief vote MORE (R-S.D.) noted that he had talked to Merkley about the smaller changes and “we want this place to work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“[But] so far we don’t have agreement on anything, but we continue to talk about it,” Rounds said, adding that “right now let’s face it the Senate is very dysfunctional.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

