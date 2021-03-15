https://nypost.com/2021/03/15/oscar-2021-nominations-announced/

And the nominations go to…

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees for the 2021 Oscars on Monday after an unprecedented year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The White Tiger” star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas announced the Academy Awards nominations in a two-part livestream Monday morning.

The late Chadwick Boseman, who died in August, was nominated for Best Actor in his final role as hot-headed musician Levee in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which also stars Viola Davis who also scored a nomination for Best Actress.

Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield will be squaring off in the same category, both nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Maria Bakalova also scored a nod for Best Supporting Actress in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Meanwhile, her “Borat” co-star Sacha Baron Cohen was nominated for his role in “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” but also picked up a nom for Adapted Screenplay for the “Borat” sequel.

Viola Davis in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”Netflix

The 2021 show will be held on Sunday, April 25, and air live on ABC, as originally planned. However, the dates for the show were pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, having originally been scheduled for Feb. 28. The delay, which also extended the eligibility period, marks the latest the Oscars have been held since 1932, when the awards were handed out in November.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which was slated to open in Los Angeles on Dec. 14, also postponed its opening date twice, first to April and now to September.

Voting officially begins April 15 and ends on April 20. The Oscars shortlist was first revealed in February.

For the first time ever, the Academy allowed streamed films that didn’t have a big-screen opening to be eligible for Oscars. The announcement last April said it would be a one-time decision due to the “historically tragic COVID-19 pandemic,” which “necessitates this temporary exception to our awards eligibility rules.”

So far, there’s been no official word as to how the Oscars will handle the show. But it will go on; the Academy maintained that “the Oscars in-person telecast will happen” in a December statement, with sources saying it will still be held at its usual venue, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The Golden Globes in February were part-virtual, part in-person with hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey taking stages on opposite coasts.

Last year at the Oscars, “Parasite” was the big winner, in a historic moment for South Korean films. The Bong Joon Ho-directed movie also took home awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

Below is the full list of 2021 Oscar nominees, which will be updated as they’re announced.

Carey Mulligan in “Promising Young Woman.”©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett

Best Picture

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Gary Oldman portrays Herman Mankiewicz in “Mank.”AP

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, “The Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Chadwick Boseman in a scene from “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”David Lee/Netflix

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Andra Day stars in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” which won best picture honors in AARP’s annual Movies for Grownups Awards. Takashi Seida

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Maria Bakalova and Jeanise Jones in “Borat 2.” Amazon

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Director Shaka King’s movie “Judas and the Black Messiah,” a woeful true story, is the ugly culmination of a fascinating and shameful chapter of American history: the shooting death in 1969 Chicago of Illinois’ Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton, the Black Messiah of the title played by Daniel Kaluuya.AP

Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Frances McDormand in a scene from “Nomadland.”AP

Best Original Score

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

Isiah Whitlock Jr., Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo and Jonathan Majors in a scene from the Spike Lee film “Da 5 Bloods.”AP

Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Sacha Baron Cohen and Co-Writers

“The Father,” Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton

“Nomadland,” Chloe Zhao

“One Night in Miami,” Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger,” Ramin Bahrani

Alan Kim stars opposite Steven Yeun in the film “Minari,” about a South Korean family in the 1980s who moves to the rural US.AP

Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, and Kenny Lucas

“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung

“Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

“Sound of Metal,” Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder

“Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Mark Rylance in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Music (Original Song)

“Fight for You,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Husavik,” “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“IO SÌ (Seen),” “The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now,” “One Night in Miami”

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star in “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.”Elizabeth Viggiano/NETFLIX

International Feature Film

“Another Round”

“Better Days”

“Collective”

“The Man Who Sold His Skin”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx star in the Pixar animated movie “Soul.”PIXAR

Best Animated Feature

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Riz Ahmed in “Sound of Metal.”©Amazon/Courtesy Everett Collec

Best Animated Short Film

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Anthony Hopkins plays a man suffering from dementia, whose reality changes over and over again, in “The Father.”©Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett

Live Action Short Film

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Anya Taylor-Joy in the film “Emma.”Focus Features via AP

Costume Design

“Emma.”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Yifei Liu in the title role of “Mulan.”AP

Best Documentary

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel in “News of the World.”Universal Pictures

Best Cinematography

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Sean Bobbitt

“Mank,” Erik Messerschmidt

“News of the World,” Dariusz Wolski

“Nomadland,” Joshua James Richards

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Phedon Papamichael

Best Film Editing

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Glenn Close in a scene from “Hillbilly Elegy.”AP

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Emma.”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Elizabeth Debicki, left, and John David Washington in a scene from “Tenet.”Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Entertainment

Best Production Design

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

Best Sound

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

Augustine (George Clooney) tries to reunite Iris (Caoilinn Springall) with her parents in “The Midnight Sky.” AP

Best Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

