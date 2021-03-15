http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oI6I0ZTtYrY/

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday weighed in on President Joe Biden and his administration showing interest in rejoining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Pompeo said on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company” the interest in rejoining the deal with Iran is “truly a head-scratcher” because it gives the “largest state sponsor of terror” and “most antisemitic nation on the planet” a “pathway to a nuclear program.”

“We created a more stable, more peaceful Middle East. And you can see the impacts on Americans all across our country, whether that’s through higher gas prices that come with the risk Iran will be ascendant to all of those things that reduce security here at home. We can do better than that. The Trump administration did. I hope this administration won’t go back, won’t give away the store for the sake of some deal that is not going to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon,” Pompeo outlined. “They are the largest state sponsor of terror. They are the most antisemitic nation on the planet, wanting to wipe Israel from the face of the earth. This is unacceptable, and the United States should maintain the policies that we did, which were pushing back against them in a serious way.”

Host Stuart Varney asked why the Biden administration would want to rejoin the deal.

“Stuart, it’s a great question,” Pompeo replied. “You know, eight years of President Obama’s policy, the deal, the same team is around — Wendy Sherman, some of all the same cast of characters. I think they’re just wedded to this deal which has clearly demonstrated it failed. The deal is dead. The Europeans have come to know this as well. I can’t explain why they would want to go back to it. It’s truly a head-scratcher. It doesn’t do the central thing it set out to do, which is to close out all pathways for Iran to have a nuclear weapon but instead gives them money, gives them resources and a clear, patient pathway to a nuclear program.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

