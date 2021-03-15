https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/15/pravda-like-spin-politico-notes-how-biden-has-surprised-many-with-largely-gaffe-free-first-few-weeks/

We all know that a large segment of the media exists these days to give the Biden administration and Democrats a boost, but Politico is doing yeoman’s work to that end:

Biden sure is lucky to have the media spin machine by his side!

And it’s a real stretch…

So it depends on what your definition of “largely gaffe-free” is.

That’s certainly true.

Pretty much.

Oh yeah, “the guy that runs that outfit over there”:



And of course Biden’s set a presidential record for length of time with no press conferences after taking office.

There hasn’t been a lot of media concern about their own credibility for quite some time.

