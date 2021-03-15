https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/15/pravda-like-spin-politico-notes-how-biden-has-surprised-many-with-largely-gaffe-free-first-few-weeks/

We all know that a large segment of the media exists these days to give the Biden administration and Democrats a boost, but Politico is doing yeoman’s work to that end:

Two and a half months in, President Biden has surprised some of his former colleagues and allies with a largely gaffe-free White House debut after a lifetime of verbal stumbles. https://t.co/Iz4Pr1kEd9 pic.twitter.com/06G1mKs1JF — POLITICO (@politico) March 15, 2021

Biden sure is lucky to have the media spin machine by his side!

What an absurd spin on the fact that he hasn’t had any formal pressers almost two months in, the press gets herded out like cattle at his public appearances, FCOL! #GarbageJournalism https://t.co/jwLFI67Jns — Sister Toldjah Le Pew 😁 (@sistertoldjah) March 16, 2021

And it’s a real stretch…

So it depends on what your definition of “largely gaffe-free” is.

Lapdog Corrupt Media Coverage Of Biden’s Carteresque Speech Is Embarrassing https://t.co/zInAJkAwAH — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 16, 2021

I totally think @TheBabylonBee should just reprint this Pravda-like piece from @AlexThomp word-for-word. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 16, 2021

He hasn’t made a single error or misstatement at a press conference! — John Lund (@AttilaTheLund) March 15, 2021

That’s certainly true.

Biden literally forgot he received the vaccine. https://t.co/zfImfgvnmW — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) March 16, 2021

2-1/2 months. He was sworn in on January 20. ::checks calendar:: Oh, I get it: you’re a parody account. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 16, 2021

Pretty much.

In Houston he said he had no idea where he was. He forgot the name of General Austin and what his job is. Those are just a few — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) March 16, 2021

you know, the defense secretary who runs that outfit. that thing — For All Intents and Porpoises (@daveweiss68) March 16, 2021

Dude forgot the name of his defense secretary as he was standing next to him at a public event. But OK. https://t.co/4GMdHz7KD2 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 16, 2021

I’m sure what’s his name, the secretary of defense – you know the thing – would agree. https://t.co/2CKD9YMzSR — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 16, 2021

Oh yeah, “the guy that runs that outfit over there”:







And of course Biden’s set a presidential record for length of time with no press conferences after taking office.

I mean. He’s spoken to the American people for, what, twenty minutes post-inauguration? Has he taken any questions from the media? From anyone? Hard to gaffe when you aren’t saying anything. https://t.co/IYYRfe4fAA — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 16, 2021

This is the best parody account on Twitter. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 15, 2021

I would never have any gaffes either if I had zero spontaneous discourse, all speeches written by someone else and put on teleprompter, and all questions vetted in advance. — Lisa Rothstein #BeYourOwnBoss #NOPROAct #RepealAB5 (@davincidiva) March 16, 2021

Does politico ever leave the DNC rectum for light and fresh air? https://t.co/o8xK8BWGwk — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) March 16, 2021

You don’t care about your credibility at all do you? https://t.co/AFE9dtYePm — Olive (@pwrcorrupts) March 16, 2021

There hasn’t been a lot of media concern about their own credibility for quite some time.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

