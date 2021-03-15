https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/president-trump-crashes-sarah-huckabee-sanders-campaign-event/

President Trump made a surprise appearance at Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ campaign event this past weekend.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is running for governor of Arkansas.

On Sunday, Rep. Vernon Jones also posted a photo with Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a campaign event.

