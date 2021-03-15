https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/president-trump-crashes-sarah-huckabee-sanders-campaign-event/

President Trump made a surprise appearance at Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ campaign event this past weekend.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is running for governor of Arkansas.

Great weekend on the campaign trail featuring a surprise appearance at one of my events by President Trump! pic.twitter.com/mn81i9AbsU — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 15, 2021

TRENDING: Retired Army Sgt. Kenneth Harrelson Arrested for Attending Jan. 6 Protests – Family’s Bank Account Locked Down, Wife Loses Her Job, They Are Frightened and Don’t Know What to Do

Trump makes surprise stop at campaign event for former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders https://t.co/ZtVj0saHsY — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 15, 2021

On Sunday, Rep. Vernon Jones also posted a photo with Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a campaign event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

