President Trump made a surprise appearance at Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ campaign event this past weekend.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is running for governor of Arkansas.
Great weekend on the campaign trail featuring a surprise appearance at one of my events by President Trump! pic.twitter.com/mn81i9AbsU
— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 15, 2021
Trump makes surprise stop at campaign event for former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders https://t.co/ZtVj0saHsY
— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 15, 2021
On Sunday, Rep. Vernon Jones also posted a photo with Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a campaign event.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Representative Vernon Jones (@repvernonjones)