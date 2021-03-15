https://hannity.com/media-room/press-secretary-biden-administration-certainly-has-a-handle-on-crisis-at-the-us-mexico-border/

MAJOR DANGER: Psaki Says Biden’s Dog ‘Major’ Was ‘Surprised by Unfamiliar Person and Reacted’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.09.21

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shed new light on the “biting incident” that occurred at the Executive Mansion this week; saying ‘Major’ Biden was “surprised by an unfamiliar individual” and caused a “minor injury.”

“Can you clarify for us what happened with the President’s dog?”

“Champ and Major, the President’s dogs, are still getting accustomed to their new surroundings. The younger dog was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual,” said Psaki. “It was handled by the White House medical unit.”

.@PressSec says @JoeBiden‘s dog, Major was “was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual.” Major will not be euthanized. https://t.co/8H4PlLvvPq pic.twitter.com/1UA0iQ2QmH — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 9, 2021

“Major Biden will not be euthanized,” she confirmed.

Watch Psaki’s comments above.