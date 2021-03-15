https://www.dailywire.com/news/psaki-on-reports-biden-admin-keeping-kids-on-floors-hungry-with-no-sun-its-trumps-fault

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki blamed the allegedly appalling treatment of migrant children in President Joe Biden’s southern border detention facilities on former President Donald Trump as the rapidly escalating border crisis, which experts have said is President Joe Biden’s fault, continues to spiral out of control.

“There were lawyers who interviewed some children that were in facilities,” far-left reporter Yamiche Alcindor said. “The children described sleeping on the floor, being hungry, not seeing the sun for days. How is that acceptable for the Biden administration to keep children in those sorts of conditions, given the fact that you said you were an administration that was going to be more humane than the previous one?”

Psaki suggested that the Trump administration was responsible for the crisis that experts have repeatedly stated is a direct result of Biden’s leftist policies. Even Mexico has expressed worry that Biden is “stoking illegal immigration” and “creating business for organized crime.” Biden’s aides have blocked him from answering questions about his border crisis.

“We are trying to work through what was a dismantled and unprepared system because of the role of the last administration,” Psaki said. “It’s going to take some time, but we are very clear-eyed about what the problems are, and very focused on putting forward solutions.”

“And I understand the idea of these facilities not being desired by children, but children being hungry, sleeping on the floor, not being allowed outside for days at a time, why is that acceptable to go on, even for one more day?” the reporter pressed. “Why is that something that’s not being outlawed right now? How is the administration not stopping that today?”

“Well, Yamiche, it’s not acceptable,” Psaki responded. “But I think the challenge here is that there are not that many options.”

Psaki has refused to answer whether Biden supports allowing an “unlimited number” of unaccompanied minors to enter the U.S. and she has falsely claimed that the a program operated by the Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was “not our program.”

YAMICHE ALCINDOR: There were lawyers who interviewed some children that were in facilities. The children described sleeping on the floor, being hungry, not seeing the sun for days. How is that acceptable for the Biden administration to keep children in those sorts of conditions, given the fact that you said you were an administration that was going to be more humane than the previous one?” JEN PSAKI: Well, let me first say this is heartbreaking. It’s a very emotional issue for a lot of people, and it’s very difficult and challenging. And obviously, these CBP facilities are not made for kids. So one of the reasons or a driving reason why the president has pushed to take all of the actions that I outlined earlier when Phil asked the question, is because we want to expedite getting these kids out of these CBP facilities as quickly as possible. And that’s our goal and our objective and into shelters as quickly as possible then into sponsored homes while their cases are being considered and adjudicated. We are trying to work through what was a dismantled and unprepared system because of the role of the last administration. It’s going to take some time, but we are very clear-eyed about what the problems are, and very focused on putting forward solutions. ALCINDOR: And I understand the idea of these facilities not being desired by children, but children being hungry, sleeping on the floor, not being allowed outside for days at a time, why is that acceptable to go on, even for one more day? Why is that something that’s not being outlawed right now? How is the administration not stopping that today? PSAKI: Well, Yamiche, it’s not acceptable. But I think the challenge here is that there are not that many options. And we have a lot of critics, but many of them are not putting forward a lot. Well, the options are, and we have a lot of critics, but many of them are not putting forward a lot of solutions. The options here are send the kids back on the journey, send them to unvetted homes or work to expedite moving them into shelters, where they can get health treatment by medical doctors, educational resources, legal counseling, mental health counseling. That’s exactly what we’re focused on doing. And this is an across the administration effort that we are committed from the top to making changes on as quickly as possible.

