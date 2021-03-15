https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/radical-dnc-operative-calls-cancelling-gop-live-cnn-without-pushback-video/

Democrats are now threatening companies in Georgia to support illegal ballot harvesting, unregulated absentee voting, and mail-in voting in the state of Georgia.

Democrats know the only way the stand a chance to win is if they cheat.

And do they ever cheat!

Georgia Activist LaTosha Brown called for canceling the GOP live on CNN today.

Brown and Democrats are pushing corporations to stop funding any politician who does not vote in accordance with Democrat policies.

Democrats are warning local corporations to get in line or face the wrath of the left.

