https://www.theblaze.com/news/grammys-ratings-plummet

Ratings for the Grammy Awards show on Sunday collapsed by more than half despite many Americans being stuck at home without anything to do.

According to The Wrap, ratings for the entertainment awards plunged from 18.8 million viewers in 2020 to 8.8 million viewers across all platforms. The decrease of 10 million viewers represented a disastrous drop of more than 53% in total viewers.

Although the celebrity-studded affair featured live performances by many of the most popular current entertainers, the visuals for the show were far more muted than usual because of the pandemic-related guidelines in Los Angeles.

The ratings set a new low for the awards show that had been previously set in 2006 with 16.999 million viewers.

Some viewers could have been turned off by overtly sexualized performances by Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and others.

Parents Television Council President Tim Winter called the Cardi B performance “entirely unfit for a primetime network television broadcast.”

“Artists have every right to confound empowerment with debasement, and sexiness with debauchery, but a broadcast television network carries a higher standard, especially during the times when children are likely to be in the audience. Shame on CBS,” he added.

Ahead of the show, Grammy executive producer Ben Winston predicted in an interview with Variety that they would lose 40% of the TV viewership, and said he would call it victory if they were able to limit the drop to less than 40%.

“Since we’re talking to Variety, I hope the story the next day won’t be ‘Ratings Down by 40%!'”

Instead, the TV ratings dropped by more than 53%.

In other fallout from the awards show, some were offended by the politically incorrect jokes made by comedian Bill Burr, who presented the award for Best Regional Mexican Music Album before the awards ceremony.

Here’s a news video on what happened at the Grammys:







Here’s what you missed at the 2021 Grammy Awards



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

