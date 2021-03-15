https://www.dailywire.com/news/reexamine-themselves-and-their-teachings-don-lemon-attacks-vatican-for-refusing-to-bless-same-sex-unions

On Monday, in the wake of the news that the Vatican had bluntly said that blessing same-sex unions did not fit within the doctrine of the Catholic Church, CNN host Don Lemon lectured religious people that the Catholic Church and other churches should “reexamine themselves and their teachings because that is not what God is about. God is not about hindering people or even judging people.”

Appearing as a guest on ABC’s “The View,” Lemon responded to co-host Meghan McCain, who stated, “You got engaged to your fiancé, Tim, in 2019, and this morning, we learned that the Vatican has said that the Catholic Church won’t bless same-sex unions since ‘God cannot bless sin.’ They go on to say that this does not imply a judgment on persons, but I want to know, do you think this sends a damaging message and how do you feel about that given that obviously you are engaged and going to get married?”

“Well, I think there are — listen, I respect people’s right to believe in whatever they want to believe in their God, but if you believe in something that hurts another person or does not give someone the same rights or freedoms — not necessarily under the Constitution because this is under God — I think that that’s wrong and I think that the Catholic Church and many other churches really need to reexamine themselves and their teachings because that is not what God is about. God is not about hindering people or even judging people,” Lemon snapped.

Lemon then turned the issue to race, saying, “And to put it in the context of race, I find that, you know, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said the most segregated place on earth, time on earth, was 7 a.m. on a Sunday morning. So I think that religion and the pew keeps us from actually — they’re barriers from people actually getting to know each other.”

Then he lectured people of faith, opining, “So I would say to the Pope and the Vatican and all Christians or Catholics or whomever, whatever religion you believe out, you happen to belong to out there, ‘Go out and meet people and try to understand people and do what the Bible and Jesus actually said if you believe in Jesus, and that is to love your fellow man and judge not lest ye be not (sic) judged. So instead of having the pew hinder you, having the church hinder you, instead of being segregated in the church or among yourselves, go out and have a barbecue and meet people and start breaking bread with people and getting to know them …”

Lemon’s take on God is vastly different from the God of the Bible:

“For I am not aware of anything against myself, but I am not thereby acquitted. It is the Lord who judges me.” Corinthians 1 “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each one may receive what is due for what he has done in the body, whether good or evil.” Corinthians 2. “Because he has fixed a day on which he will judge the world in righteousness by a man whom he has appointed; and of this he has given assurance to all by raising him from the dead.” Acts 17:31 “But it is God who executes judgment, putting down one and lifting up another.” Psalm 75 “And he judges the world with righteousness; he judges the peoples with uprightness.” Psalm 9 “The Lord has taken his place to contend; he stands to judge peoples.” Isaiah 3 “The heavens declare his righteousness, for God himself is judge!” Psalm 50

The catechism of the Catholic Church states of those with “homosexual tendencies”:

They must be accepted with respect, compassion, and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided. These persons are called to fulfill God’s will in their lives and, if they are Christians, to unite to the sacrifice of the Lord’s Cross the difficulties they may encounter from their condition. Homosexual persons are called to chastity. By the virtues of self-mastery that teach them inner freedom, at times by the support of disinterested friendship, by prayer and sacramental grace, they can and should gradually and resolutely approach Christian perfection. Sexuality is ordered to the conjugal love of man and woman. In marriage the physical intimacy of the spouses becomes a sign and pledge of spiritual communion. Marriage bonds between baptized persons are sanctified by the sacrament.

