The Washington Post and CNN are among media outlets that have issued corrections (CNN’s is more of a slight backpedal) after an audio recording of the phone call showed that the “bombshell” report was heavy on desired Dem narrative and very light on what was actually said.

Here’s a video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott that shows the media frenzy over the story that has now imploded. It’ll be interesting to compare the media reporting on the story back in January to how many publicly take it back this month (a tiny fraction no doubt):

SUPERCUT! Flashback: Major hype retracted WaPo report Trump ordered Ga. to “find the fraud” pic.twitter.com/LAqP7BMmkP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 15, 2021

The public is being almost constantly lied to by the media, and those are just some of the most recent examples.

There is literally zero coverage on this. It’s painfully obvious and pathetic. — Douglas Ritz🐝 (@douglasritz) March 15, 2021

MSNBC and CNN “confirmed” it.

How do you confirm something that didn’t happen? https://t.co/jKua2ZEqdf — Allan Sorensen (@AllanSorensen) March 15, 2021

oh look a bunch of liars masquerading as journalists. https://t.co/ZRxCEKg8pC — anna johnson (@annaksjohnson) March 15, 2021

‘Find the fraud’! We did and it’s none other than the @washingtonpost — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) March 15, 2021

Bingo!

