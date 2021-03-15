https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/15/remember-the-media-feeding-frenzy-over-the-bombshell-trump-phone-call-story-that-turned-out-to-be-total-bs-video/

The Washington Post and CNN are among media outlets that have issued corrections (CNN’s is more of a slight backpedal) after an audio recording of the phone call showed that the “bombshell” report was heavy on desired Dem narrative and very light on what was actually said.

Here’s a video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott that shows the media frenzy over the story that has now imploded. It’ll be interesting to compare the media reporting on the story back in January to how many publicly take it back this month (a tiny fraction no doubt):

The public is being almost constantly lied to by the media, and those are just some of the most recent examples.

Bingo!

