Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) claimed Monday that the Biden administration is contributing to the border crisis and turning the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) into “a welcome mat” for illegal immigrants.

Speaking with Fox News host Harris Faulkner from a full migrant facility in Carizzo Springs, Texas, Roy laid blame for the worsening border crisis on President Joe Biden. “There’s one thing that’s changed in the last couple months, and it’s the incoming Biden administration,” he said.

“They’re at capacity as of tonight,” Roy said of the facility, which he explained was replete with migrant children who have COVID-19. “This is all the result of a wide-open borders policy by the Biden administration, failure to finish the fence, but most importantly, they’re basically turning DHS into a welcome mat. And they’re just encouraging more dangerous journeys for kids.”

Roy went on to explain that “the dirty little secret” of what’s going on at the border is that with the facilities bursting at the seams, an increasing number of these young migrants will be released into the United States, which he said endangers U.S. citizens and migrants alike.

“Americans are in danger, immigrants are in danger, and it’s the Biden administration’s fault, all for crass political purposes,” Roy said.

Responding to Faulkner’s observation that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) getting involved at the border indicates the situation is literally “a disaster,” Roy agreed, saying, “Harris, you just hit the nail on the head, right? I love how the administration has for weeks been saying there’s no crisis, there’s no emergency. Now they’re going to Midland, Texas, which is miles away from the border, to open up a facility being run by FEMA to be able to deal with the overflow of these kids.”

“This facility’s going to be full,” Roy said, indicating behind him. “Now they got to figure out where to move kids to. And yes, we’ve got a significant number of children and adults who are positive for COVID.”

Roy added that, while the Trump administration attempted to “hold the line,” the Biden administration is attempting to “open up the floodgates even further” to migrants despite the health risks.

The situation at the border has reportedly deteriorated since Biden has taken office. As The Daily Wire reported:

After weeks of claiming all is well at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Saturday acknowledged that “record numbers” of foreigners are overwhelming U.S. agencies, prompting the department to call in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). “The federal government is responding to the arrival of record numbers of individuals, including unaccompanied children, at the southwest border. Since April 2020, the number of encounters at the border has been rising due to ongoing violence, natural disasters, food insecurity, and poverty in the Northern Triangle countries of Central America,” DHS said. “The federal government is working around the clock to move unaccompanied children from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) care and to place them with a family member or sponsor until their immigration case is adjudicated. The risks posed by the spread of COVID-19 have made this mission all the more difficult.”

