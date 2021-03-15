https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/03/15/ron-desantis-just-keeps-winning-and-the-left-cant-deal-n343708
About The Author
Related Posts
Supreme Court's Punt on the U.S. Census Case Causes Blue State Scramble to Maintain Dominance
December 18, 2020
Fox News Should Probably Fire Geraldo Rivera After This
March 2, 2021
Tucker Carlson Exposes Biden DOJ Pick as a Racist, Anti-Semite
January 12, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy