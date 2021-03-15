https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/543265-ron-johnson-no-racism-involved-in-comments-about-capitol-riot

Sen. Ron JohnsonRonald (Ron) Harold JohnsonSenate candidate in Wisconsin discusses new approach to organized labor GOP senator responds to Ron Johnson BLM comments: ‘He’s going to speak for himself’ Ron Johnson faces criticism over ‘racist’ remarks about Capitol riot MORE (R-Wis.) on Monday responded to bipartisan criticism over comments he made last week regarding Black Lives Matter protesters, arguing there was “no racism” in his previous remarks.

“It has nothing to do with race. It has everything to do with riots,” Johnson told Milwaukee-based WISN-AM, according to The Associated Press. “I completely did not anticipate that anybody could interpret what I said as racist. It’s not.”

During a radio interview last week with host Joe Pagliarulo, the Wisconsin Republican said he didn’t fear for his safety during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol but added that he might have been concerned if the rioters were associated with Black Lives Matter or antifa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, had the tables been turned — and Joe, this is going to get me in trouble — had the tables been turned and [former] President Trump Donald TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden to hit road, tout COVID-19 relief law Oregon senator takes center stage in Democratic filibuster debate Juan Williams: Trump’s jealous rants can’t hide his failures MORE won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned,” said Johnson.

Johnson on Monday argued that because many Black Lives Matter protesters are white, his earlier remarks should not be construed as racist.

“Remember those leftist activists, those protesters, that some of them turned into riots? A lot of them are white,” Johnson said. “So there’s no racism involved in this at all.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have criticized Johnson for his previous comments.

“This is where the Republican party has gone,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalOmar reintroduces bill seeking to cancel rent, mortgage payments during pandemic A year later, lawmakers long for hugs and Chuck E. Cheese Jayapal asks for ethics investigation into Boebert, Gosar, Brooks MORE (D-Wash.) told CNN on Sunday. They are clearly embracing racist ideologies, white supremacist groups and completely emboldened to say that out loud in public.”

“This is where the Republican party has gone. They are clearly embracing racist ideologies, white supremacist groups, and completely emboldened to say that out loud in public.” @RepJayapal responds to Senator Ron Johnson’s comments. pic.twitter.com/oRpNaBBaNT — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) March 14, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

In a tweet over the weekend, the right-leaning Lincoln Project labeled Johnson’s comments “racist.” On Monday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerFormer Fox News host considering running against GOP incumbent The eight Republicans who voted to tighten background checks on guns House approves bills tightening background checks on guns MORE (R-Ill.) called the GOP senator’s remarks “absolutely ludicrous.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger calls Wisconsin Sen. Ron Jonhson’s statement that he’d be more afraid if Black Lives Matter activists had stormed the Capitol “absolutely ludicrous” and notes Capitol police were “beaten with Blue Lives Matter flags.”pic.twitter.com/GnhHGEnYfi — The Recount (@therecount) March 15, 2021

In a statement to The Hill over the weekend, Johnson said his concerns were a result of last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests across the nation.

“Out of 7,750 protests last summer associated with leftists, 570 turned into violent riots that killed 25 people and caused $1- $2 billion of property damage. That’s why I would have been more concerned,” he said.

The nonprofit Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project previously determined that more than 90 percent of the demonstrations were peaceful.

Johnson, who is up for reelection next year, has signaled he might not seek another term.

The storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer. Dozens more suffered serious injuries, with one Capitol Police officer losing an eye.

Two other officers died by suicide after the attack, and numerous D.C. police officers were injured in the melee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

