(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A major proponent of keeping schools closed moved his family to Austria in the fall so his children could attend in-person learning.

Former Breitbart investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel first reported the news on March 9.

“Can now confirm: Eric Feigl-Ding, the chief COVID-19 panic salesman on social media, quietly moved his family to Austria in the Fall so that his kid could attend school in person,” Schachtel said on Twitter.

