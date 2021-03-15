https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/school-closure-proponent-moves-kids-austria-person-learning/
(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A major proponent of keeping schools closed moved his family to Austria in the fall so his children could attend in-person learning.
Former Breitbart investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel first reported the news on March 9.
“Can now confirm: Eric Feigl-Ding, the chief COVID-19 panic salesman on social media, quietly moved his family to Austria in the Fall so that his kid could attend school in person,” Schachtel said on Twitter.