Don’t let it be said that NBC News’ chief political correspondent didn’t do his part to help push the Democrat narrative this weekend:

And of course Dr. Fauci didn’t dismantle Todd’s attempt at “science”:

It’s become a contest for who can help push the leftist agenda better and has nothing to do with “science.”

Pivot in progress!

