https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/15/science-chuck-todd-tells-dr-fauci-more-pandemics-are-inevitable-because-of-climate-change/

Don’t let it be said that NBC News’ chief political correspondent didn’t do his part to help push the Democrat narrative this weekend:

NBC’s @chucktodd tells Dr. Fauci: “It’s inevitable” we’ll have more pandemics in the future because of “climate change” pic.twitter.com/CQxwXDUBUs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 14, 2021

And of course Dr. Fauci didn’t dismantle Todd’s attempt at “science”:

Now there’s some science….(not). — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) March 14, 2021

If only we could just do something about that pesky climate change thats been going on for 4.5 billion years… — SP4h (@sp4h) March 14, 2021

Todd’s question is moronic. Fauci’s answer is absurd. “A global network of transparency?!” This came from China. This is China’s fault. China is still covering it up. As is the WHO. I loathe globalist metrics, especially when the biggest nations on the globe won’t participate. https://t.co/Z6CzdGXAi1 — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) March 14, 2021

TWO CHAPTERS IN MY BOOK, WRITTEN A YEAR AGO, FORECASTED THIS KIND OF JIBBERISH. Given there are more people in the world there are more people exposed Virus’s don’t do as well in warmer weather. Or is that fake science too https://t.co/BEmlL4qUwW — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) March 14, 2021

It’s become a contest for who can help push the leftist agenda better and has nothing to do with “science.”

I told you they would be conflating Covid with climate change. Only way to take over your lives completely since their fear porn momentum is tanking. https://t.co/aXjrRMtVSj — Coughing Hillary ™ (@CoughingHillary) March 15, 2021

Pivot in progress!

Damn. And we never had them before… — Tim Bryant (@TimBryantRadio) March 14, 2021

Told ya. They need an explanation for why get can take our lives away more than every 100 years, & “climate change” works perfectly (except for people who actually believe in real science). This is almost all political & Fauci knows exactly who his fan base is (liberals/media). — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) March 14, 2021

These people should just move right over to @nbcsnl and make comedy their full-time profession. https://t.co/XZWtfV4m2Q — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 15, 2021

Again with the climate change. And as for lessons for the next pandemic, here’s mine: I’ll be damned if I’ll sit quietly as government shuts down millions of lives and livelihoods. #FoolMeOnce…. https://t.co/YLQwUqVHop — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) March 14, 2021

