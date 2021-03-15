https://www.oann.com/sen-lankford-leaving-border-wall-95-percent-finished-makes-no-sense/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-lankford-leaving-border-wall-95-percent-finished-makes-no-sense

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing Wednesday, March 3, 2021, examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

Sen. James Lankford spoke during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

UPDATED 3:45 PM PT – Monday, March 15, 2021

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford (R) paid a visit to a part of the Arizona border wall that has remained unfinished under the Biden administration.

In a Twitter video posted on Monday, Lankford said the border wall is 95 percent done, but will never be completed under Joe Biden’s direction.

Stopping border wall construction was one of the first things Biden did after taking office.

Many opponents of President Trump’s wall said technology, such as sensors, cameras and drones, could be used to stop illegal immigration instead of a wall. However, Lankford pointed out with the current technology we have, having a semi-completed border wall makes no sense.

“In this area there are these giant gaps that are set up in the fence itself, that they’ve got to be able to finish the fence first just to be able to finish this gap,” Lankford said. “They’ve got to finish the road that goes along with it, and then get the technology and the sensors.”

According to Pew Research, there were almost 100,000 apprehensions at the southern border last month, which is the largest number seen since 2019.

