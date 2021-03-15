If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community.

Comedian Bill Burr was hit with a wave of social justice outrage after presenting at the Grammys premiere ceremony. The Mandalorian actor and comedian presented the award for Best Tropical Latin Album at the ceremony which took place before the main event. The routine promptly skyrocketed to the top trending topic on Twitter.

As soon as Burr came on stage, he mocked the pianist who performed before him. “Was I the only one who wanted to kill himself after that piano solo?”

Bill Burr came out to present at the Grammys after a piano performance “Was I the only one who wanted to kill himself after that piano solo” pic.twitter.com/BKZf6MhnUZ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 14, 2021

Keyboard warriors were up in arms when Burr followed up the joke by mispronouncing Natalia Lafourcade who won for best regional Mexican album. Burr did apologize immediately for “butchering” her name and yet social media pundits were not satisfied.

Bill Burr butchers women’s name and then is awkwardly forced to accept the award for her at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/xp3143GY1J — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 14, 2021

The unfiltered comedian then mocked feminists while presenting best Tropical Latin Album. “How many feminists are like going nuts, why is this cis white male doing all this Latino stuff?”

Rare comedian that will joke about stuff like this pic.twitter.com/Aq5dzKva0E — Tmo (@_ThomasT) March 14, 2021

Many on social media appeared surprised by Burr’s performance, obviously not being familiar with his typical material which often mocks millennials, cancel culture, political correctness and other hot button topics.

Burr’s segment rapidly went viral with many on social media surprised that anyone was watching the Grammy’s premiere ceremony hours before the main event even began.

Burr’s Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano was famously ‘cancelled’ by Disney, who caved to social media activists calling for her to be fired after the actress made several politically charged social media posts. Following Burr’s segment many on social media began calling for the comedian to be removed from the cast of The Mandalorian as well. The 2021 Grammys are scheduled to air Sunday at 8 pm EST on CBS.



