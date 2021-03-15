https://www.lifezette.com/2021/03/students-put-last-in-la-teachers-proposed-agreement-to-reopen-schools/

An agreement has finally been reached between the United Teachers Los Angeles Union and the Los Angeles Unified School District for some type of in person learning. However the agreement that has been reached does not appear to bring students back to the classrooms on any type of full time basis.

The agreement is also contingent on certain guidelines being meant prior to teachers being willing to return to in person instruction.

Elementary students would return to school first while middle school and high school students will not be returning to school until at least the end of April.

More from LifeZette TV

MORE NEWS: Though Biden Punts on Cuomo, Still Silent

Per the agreement, elementary students would only attend classes for half of the day. While middle school and high school students would only attend school two days a week. In addition middle school and high school students would be assigned a classroom that they would not be allowed to leave. The other major difference to in person schooling for middle school and high school students would be that their teacher would be teaching multiple classrooms at a time remotely.

THREAD: Under proposed LAUSD/UTLA deal to “physically reopen schools”, middle & high school students got short straw. They are staying virtual only. They will be in a homeroom 2 days per week w/ headphones on, learning virtually, while the teacher Zooms her own *separate* class. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 11, 2021

Under the agreement, members of United Teachers Los Angeles, which represents teachers, nurses, counselors and librarians, would not have to return to work until they have had access to COVID-19 vaccinations and have achieved maximum immunity — a period of up to six weeks…The union has not signed off on a specific return date. Middle and high schools would open later in April or early in May, according to a district source who was not authorized to speak on the record…Middle and high schools would resume with even starker changes. Students would attend two days a week on a staggered schedule. But instead of moving from class to class, students would remain in their advisory classroom — similar to a homeroom base — for the full day. From their advisory class, students would carry out distance learning essentially as they are doing now; they would be trading online-from-home for online-from-a-classroom under the supervision of a teacher. Students would then “move” from class to class online — as they are doing now at home. Advisory teachers would have their own schedule of classes — which they would conduct from school, but not necessarily to the students in front of them. To avoid mutual distraction, students would be provided with noise-cancelling headsets. – Excerpt from agreement

BREAKING: UTLA and LAUSD have finally reached a deal to begin reopening LA schools for in person instruction in mid April, with secondary schools reopening in late April. Just last Friday, 91% of UTLA members voted to refuse to return until all their demands were met. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/B2gDFT9S4Y — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 10, 2021

MORE NEWS: DeBlasio Bayonets Wounded Cuomo

Under the proposed agreement the Los Angeles Unified School District will not be eligible for grant money under Governor Newsom’s reopening plan for schools which states that schools must be reopen by the end of March in order to receive funds. It will also make them one of the last school districts in the country to reopen.

This piece was written by Zach Heilman on March 14, 2021. It originally appeared in RedVoiceMedia.com and is used by permission.

Read more at RedVoiceMedia.com:

TRUMP Border Wall Being Finished in Texas?

LEO Round Table: I’m Going To Stab You On Video!

LEO Round Table: The Liberal’s View Of De-Escalation

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of LifeZette.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

