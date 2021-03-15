https://www.oann.com/study-fewer-high-school-students-plan-to-attend-4-year-universities/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=study-fewer-high-school-students-plan-to-attend-4-year-universities

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:34 AM PT – Monday, March 15, 2021

A new survey found fewer high school students plan on going to college. A recent study by ECMC Group, a non-profit aimed at helping student borrowers, said the likelihood of students attending a four-year school dropped 20 percent in the last eight months.

This comes as the average cost of a private university in 2020 was more than $50,000 a year and public universities averaged more then $20,000 a year. With less income from on-campus students, some universities are increasing tuition to make up for it.

“Our housing and dining has taken a big hit financially in terms of revenue, probably $130 million revenue decrease compared to a normal academic year,” said Cynthia Larive, chancellor at the University of California Santa Cruz.

The report also found high school students found more value in career training and post-grad employment.

