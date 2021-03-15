https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/super-pac-backing-jd-vance-for-senate-gets-10-million-from-peter-thiel/

SOURCE — American Greatness

JD Vance may be running for the United States Senate in Ohio. The venture capitalist and author of the autobiographical bestseller Hillbilly Elegy, now has a very well-funded Super PAC backing his potential candidacy.

According to Cinncinnati.com, “Thiel, a German-American billionaire and early investor in Facebook, gave $10 million to Protect Ohio Values, a super PAC formed last month to support Vance’s possible bid, said Bryan Lanza, a communications adviser to the super PAC.

The Mercer family also made a “significant contribution,” Lanza said. Hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer and his family were key supporters of former President Donald Trump’s presidential bid. Mercer was an important investor in Breitbart News and a force in the campaign for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union.

Protect Ohio Values’ website indicates that the organization was created to back Vance: “We’re a network of grassroots conservatives committed to electing a Senator who will stand for and defend Ohio’s values in Washington, DC. We believe J. D. Vance is the right man for the job and we are signing up supporters and raising funds to demonstrate a groundswell of support in the Buckeye State.””

The senate seat will be open as current Republican Senator Rob Portman announced last month that he will not seek re-election. Since then former Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel and former state GOP chairman Jane Timken have both announced that they are running for the seat. But both of those candidates have large potential problems with Ohio’s Republican base; problems from which Vance is likely to benefit. Trump won Ohio handily in both 2016 and 2020. The 2020 margin was 8 percentage points.