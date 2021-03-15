https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/10-percent-illegal-immigrants-test-positive-covid-19-release-rep?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy says doctors at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas informed him that 10 percent of illegal immigrants are testing positive for COVID-19 before being released into the U.S.

McCarthy made the claim Monday at a press conference at the southwest border.

“When I talk to the doctor to see when (immigrants) are being tested for COVID, when they get out, more than 10 percent are testing positive,” said McCarthy, according to The Epoch Times. “In a time when the president will keep our country closed, when maybe we have hope for a Fourth of July, to get together just with our family, how much spread of COVID is he creating every single day by his policies along this border?”

McCarthy, a California Republican, sent a letter to President Biden earlier this month, saying he hopes to work together to solves “the crisis developing on our southern border.”

