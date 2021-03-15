https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2021/03/15/the-awokening-in-the-us-military-is-all-about-creating-career-paths-and-has-nothing-to-do-with-force-readiness-n343172
About The Author
Related Posts
CPAC 2021: The Authenticity of Madison Cawthorn
February 26, 2021
FBI Exploring New Theory About Nashville Bomber and 'Person of Interest' Gave Away Home Last Month
December 27, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy