Illegal immigrants have been flooding to the southern border of the United States, and they’re bringing COVID-19 with them. According to the CBP, Illegal immigrants are testing positive for COVID at a rate double the national average, but Texas Governor Greg Abbott says is accusing the Biden administration of withholding data from his state about the total number of illegals caught at the border who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Abbott, during an interview with Fox News on Sunday, said Texas “is responsible for fully reporting out anybody in our state who has COVID-19,” and that the Biden administration “has refused and failed to give to our state the total number of migrants who have COVID-19.”

Despite the apparent lack of concern about illegal immigrants spreading COVID-19 in the United States, Biden’s approval rating for his handling of the pandemic stands at 68 percent.

The Biden administration is also keeping immigrant children in horrible, worse-than-prison-like conditions. According to a report from CBS, a “staggering number” of illegal immigrant minors detained at the Border Patrol facility in Donna, Texas, are struggling with “overcrowded conditions,” with children sleeping on floors, going hungry, and going a week without showering. The facility is operating at 729 percent of its capacity.

