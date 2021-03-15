https://endtimeheadlines.org/2021/03/the-cdc-wants-2-year-olds-to-wear-masks-in-preschools-even-after-every-adult-is-vaccinated/

(FW) – On Friday, health officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance calling for toddlers to wear masks and socially distance “for the foreseeable future” — even well after every adult at the school or child-care facility has been fully vaccinated.

“Even after child care providers and staff are vaccinated, there will be a need to continue prevention measures for the foreseeable future, including wearing masks, physical distancing, and other important prevention strategies outlined in this guidance document,” the CDC stated.

The CDC digging into continuing masking 2-year-olds even after adults are vaccinated. Would someone be kind enough to point me to the science showing that masking toddlers for years on end is a) needed and b) developmentally appropriate?

While the CDC and President Joe Biden are strongly recommending Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19, the guidance Friday suggests the inoculation’s nearly 100% effectiveness against severe outcomes doesn’t matter. Nothing is changing, “for the foreseeable future.”

The guidance states toddlers should wear masks almost all the time, including while playing outdoors, and suggests that playgrounds with jungle gyms and swing sets as well as “communal” equipment like balls, toy cars, and tricycles “are important for healthy child development,” but “pose a risk of spreading COVID-19.” READ MORE

