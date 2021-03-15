https://www.theblaze.com/shows/pat-gray-unleashed/the-english-language-has-a-few-new-words-and-some-of-them-have-pat-gray-peeved

Dictionary.com released the first major word list update of 2021. The update included 600 “words” and a few of them had Pat Gray peeved on Monday’s program.

In this clip, Pat reacted to a few new additions, including “supposably,” “finna,” and “embiggen.”

“Supposably instead of supposedly?” Pat groaned. “So you’re going to put the mispronunciation of an actual word as a word!?”

