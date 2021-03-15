https://redstate.com/slee/2021/03/15/the-story-of-the-wapo-scoop-and-the-discovery-of-the-trump-recording-is-so-much-worse-than-it-appears-and-gas-sec-of-states-ofc-has-some-explaining-to-do-n344171

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...