If you think the walls are closing in on Andrew Cuomo right now, just imagine the squeeze all of his media and entertainment industry cheerleaders must be feeling.

They’ve got to save themselves, and that means dedicating every single ounce of energy they’ve got into directing the massive spotlight somewhere else.

They definitely have their work cut out for them, but when they really set their minds to something, they find a way.

Why aren’t we talking about all the women that Ron DeSantis hasn’t harrassed! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 15, 2021

Your first thought about that tweet might be that Stephen L. Miller is joking. But the thing is, he’s really not.

Because “The View” cohost Sunny Hostin is actually trying to shift the attention off of Andrew Cuomo and onto Republican governors like Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, and Kristi Noem, who, as far as we know, didn’t allegedly sexually harass multiple women or condemn thousands of elderly New Yorkers to their deaths:

Sunny Hostin Complains That Only Andrew Cuomo is Being Asked to Resign When Other Governors Are Also Bad https://t.co/QpgmgYdWAK — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 15, 2021

Mediaite’s Caleb Howe reports:

“We’re not talking about any of those governors in states that — I think it’s alleged in Florida that DeSantis has hidden numbers of the deaths there,” said Hostin, which is a thing she either made up on the spot or mixed up with the Twitter-based accusation that DeSantis himself had Covid and didn’t disclose it. “You know, we’re not talking about those issues,” she said falsely once more, “but we’re only focused, hyper-focused at this point on Governor Cuomo.”

Sunny thinks it’s alleged, you guys. That’s good enough for her, and it should be good enough for everyone else.

The misinformation is coming from inside the house https://t.co/0KdsJ4aNpq pic.twitter.com/PoHn67ZySA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 15, 2021

Why isn’t DeSantis being asked to resign for this false conspiracy that @sunny believes in? https://t.co/vIliGWN4Nv — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 15, 2021

“Ron DeSantis fudged his numbers, I know this because….reasons!” — Grab Your Popcorn (@furioustheguy) March 15, 2021

This narrative is out there and being pushed by hosts of The View because CNN/MSNBC gave air time to scam artist and crazy person. That’s how it happens. https://t.co/EBsoFCKPYB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 15, 2021

Reminder: Rebekah Jones is not someone who should be taken seriously.

Which of course explains why Sunny Hostin is so eagerly swallowing the conspiracy theories that frauds like Jones are serving up.

More from Howe:

Hostin then draws her ultimate butwhatabout conclusion. Based on her random accusations, false statements, and unsupportable assertions, she suggests, it’s only fair that other governors be asked to step down and not just Andrew Cuomo who barely did anything other than some sexual harassment and lying, not remotely on par with telling people they can buy food at restaurants. “Yet we’re asking just Gov. Cuomo to step down and we’re questioning his governance, and questioning whether or not he can govern, and it seems to me, the same rules should apply across the board,” she concluded, without really saying what those rules are, or how they should be applied or haven’t been.

is this whataboutism or bothsidesism I can’t keep track https://t.co/EHwaPyYNWh — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) March 15, 2021

It’s bull, is what it is.

