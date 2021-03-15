https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/15/the-view-cohost-sunny-hostin-wonders-why-were-so-hyper-focused-on-andrew-cuomo-when-gop-govs-like-ron-desantis-are-getting-away-with-murder/

If you think the walls are closing in on Andrew Cuomo right now, just imagine the squeeze all of his media and entertainment industry cheerleaders must be feeling.

They’ve got to save themselves, and that means dedicating every single ounce of energy they’ve got into directing the massive spotlight somewhere else.

They definitely have their work cut out for them, but when they really set their minds to something, they find a way.

Your first thought about that tweet might be that Stephen L. Miller is joking. But the thing is, he’s really not.

Because “The View” cohost Sunny Hostin is actually trying to shift the attention off of Andrew Cuomo and onto Republican governors like Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, and Kristi Noem, who, as far as we know, didn’t allegedly sexually harass multiple women or condemn thousands of elderly New Yorkers to their deaths:

Mediaite’s Caleb Howe reports:

“We’re not talking about any of those governors in states that — I think it’s alleged in Florida that DeSantis has hidden numbers of the deaths there,” said Hostin, which is a thing she either made up on the spot or mixed up with the Twitter-based accusation that DeSantis himself had Covid and didn’t disclose it.

“You know, we’re not talking about those issues,” she said falsely once more, “but we’re only focused, hyper-focused at this point on Governor Cuomo.”

Sunny thinks it’s alleged, you guys. That’s good enough for her, and it should be good enough for everyone else.

Reminder: Rebekah Jones is not someone who should be taken seriously.

Which of course explains why Sunny Hostin is so eagerly swallowing the conspiracy theories that frauds like Jones are serving up.

More from Howe:

Hostin then draws her ultimate butwhatabout conclusion. Based on her random accusations, false statements, and unsupportable assertions, she suggests, it’s only fair that other governors be asked to step down and not just Andrew Cuomo who barely did anything other than some sexual harassment and lying, not remotely on par with telling people they can buy food at restaurants.

“Yet we’re asking just Gov. Cuomo to step down and we’re questioning his governance, and questioning whether or not he can govern, and it seems to me, the same rules should apply across the board,” she concluded, without really saying what those rules are, or how they should be applied or haven’t been.

It’s bull, is what it is.

