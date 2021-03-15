https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/15/the-wapos-erik-wemple-tells-brian-stelter-that-cnn-has-a-major-black-eye-for-chris-cuomos-love-a-thon-interviews-of-his-brother/

The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple called out CNN to Brian Stelter’s face on Sunday morning, saying his network has a “major black eye” for the way it allowed Chris Cuomo to cover his brother with “love-a-thon” interviews and now that Andrew Cuomo is in trouble, they’re enforcing the ethics ban.

Have a watch:

Janice Dean approves, too:

Notice how nobody else on the panel would even touch that:

But, alas, the entire show wasn’t as good as those few minutes. Stelter also used the time to declare that “Tucker Carlson is the new Donald Trump”:

Um, you do know what happens next, right Brian?

And later on, the Baltimore Sun’s David Zurawik compared Fox News journos in the briefing room to the Proud Boys:

And everyone just nodded along:

What a garbage show:

