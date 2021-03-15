https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/15/the-wapos-erik-wemple-tells-brian-stelter-that-cnn-has-a-major-black-eye-for-chris-cuomos-love-a-thon-interviews-of-his-brother/

The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple called out CNN to Brian Stelter’s face on Sunday morning, saying his network has a “major black eye” for the way it allowed Chris Cuomo to cover his brother with “love-a-thon” interviews and now that Andrew Cuomo is in trouble, they’re enforcing the ethics ban.

Have a watch:

WaPo’s Erik Wemple said it is a “major black eye for CNN” that they suspended the conflict of interest rule for Chris Cuomo to do “love-a-thon” interviews with Gov. Cuomo but start enforcing it when Gov. Cuomo is facing multiple scandals. pic.twitter.com/wfFhW1ZEF7 — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) March 14, 2021

Janice Dean approves, too:

Notice how nobody else on the panel would even touch that:

Good on @ErikWemple for bringing this up on @CNN, since no one else would. Points deducted for apparently not owning a comb or a mirror. https://t.co/7FuFFVEx28 — Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 14, 2021

But, alas, the entire show wasn’t as good as those few minutes. Stelter also used the time to declare that “Tucker Carlson is the new Donald Trump”:

Tucker Carlson is the new Donald Trump. Tucker has taken Trump’s place as a right-wing leader, an outrage generator, a fire-starter… pic.twitter.com/y8OzdAlSlN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 14, 2021

Um, you do know what happens next, right Brian?

This is how CNN makes Tucker President. https://t.co/CbvBrrLmVW — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 14, 2021

And later on, the Baltimore Sun’s David Zurawik compared Fox News journos in the briefing room to the Proud Boys:

The Baltimore Sun’s @davidzurawik tells @brianstelter that @FoxNews should be removed from the D.C. press pool. “You want to let Proud Boys on Air Force One? No, I don’t think so. These guys are doing the same thing.” pic.twitter.com/z8LdEUE0cF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 14, 2021

And everyone just nodded along:

Just a couple of fascists shooting the breeze, attacking the press. I like how @brianstelter then doesn’t give him any attention for that. No follow up, no concern for freedom of the press, just a fat nod and smirk. https://t.co/MNrnRoOX7b — Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 14, 2021

What a garbage show:

.@davidzurawik says @KristinFisher and @pdoocy are equivalent to the Proud Boys? Is this CNN’s idea of responsible reporting? Ms Fisher is an Emmy-winning journalist and this is how she is treated? Note that *nobody* on that panel spoke up against *banning* them. Reprehensible. https://t.co/f82vwL6gaK — The Cable Gamer (@TheCableGame) March 14, 2021

***

