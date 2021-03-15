https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/15/they-need-a-new-trump-cnn-now-obsessed-with-conspiracy-addled-fox-propaganda-host-tucker-carlson/
We do way more posts than we should have to about CNN chyrons. And CNN should focus less on what Fox News is doing and maybe double-check its hit pieces against Donald Trump. Keep in mind that the actual Pentagon actually issued a press release last week hailing its press secretary for “smiting” Tucker Carlson in a press conference. That’s … not normal.
You’d think (not really) that CNN media hall monitors Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter would decry an attack on a member of the free press by the Defense Department, but no, CNN is now referring to Carlson as a “Fox propaganda host.”
Seriously what is up with @CNN pic.twitter.com/yHQmbXgZC8
— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) March 16, 2021
4 years of nonstop Trump trolling disguised as news gives way to…trolling the channel that beats them nightly? Not even disguised as news.
— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) March 16, 2021
It’s now the Carlson News Network says @SteveKrak
— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) March 16, 2021
Viewers falling by the millions so they need a new Trump. This is not a news network, and they all know it https://t.co/OCSubufwBc
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2021
Spoiler Alert: they never were 😉
— HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) March 16, 2021
It’s like they forgot what happened last time they did this shit.
— Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) March 16, 2021
CNN is like the bitter ex of cable TV
— Nick (@therealnick2) March 16, 2021
That trump heroin is wearing off…Tucker is that sweet suboxone
— Dave Coleman (@dave_onion) March 16, 2021
Choosing an anchor from their rival network as the new boogeyman seems like such a cheap play…and so obvious. Jeff Zucker must hate that Tucker craps on him all the time
— reality czar 🇺🇸 (@BobQuarantine) March 16, 2021
Pure CNN propaganda creating mindless fanatics
— MikeIsHere (@MikeIsHereYes) March 16, 2021
Mean girl broadcaster.
— HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) March 16, 2021
CNN reminds me of a high school teenager
— Mike Masters (@mikemasters714) March 16, 2021
Firey and mostly peaceful at CNN as usual
— Harucard (@thebroker2005) March 16, 2021
They are working to make a Carlson a future successful presidential candidate
— Venusian Febio (@VenusianFebio) March 16, 2021
Per @BrianStelter and @OliverDarcy, this is “neutral, straight news” reporting.https://t.co/FGBnAjJdME
— David Henry (eat/my/shorts) (@imau2fan) March 16, 2021
Ratings way down and they’re desperate for a new villain.
— CdnLiberty (@LibertyCdn) March 16, 2021
Tucker every time CNN mention him pic.twitter.com/IjeoOBNiPp
— Just Sayin’ (@JustSayin_Yo) March 16, 2021
Stelter masturbates to Tucker. pic.twitter.com/oNjEMuZVgK
— BIDEN = BIGGEST IDIOT DEMOCRATS EVER NOMINATED (@TrumperTrumpets) March 16, 2021
Seems like CNN would avoid the word Propoganda at all cost.
— Ed S (@EdS55225591) March 16, 2021
These are the guys that swear up and down that Fox is the real “not news” station and that they should be banned.
— Eric Newbury 🎃 (@newbury_eric) March 16, 2021
Official military leaders on their accounts went after a political pundit. Seriously pathetic and dangerous for our military.
— MJJ (@jacktsnack) March 16, 2021
That’s the story. Of course, CNN won’t go near it.
