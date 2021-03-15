https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/15/they-need-a-new-trump-cnn-now-obsessed-with-conspiracy-addled-fox-propaganda-host-tucker-carlson/

We do way more posts than we should have to about CNN chyrons. And CNN should focus less on what Fox News is doing and maybe double-check its hit pieces against Donald Trump. Keep in mind that the actual Pentagon actually issued a press release last week hailing its press secretary for “smiting” Tucker Carlson in a press conference. That’s … not normal.

You’d think (not really) that CNN media hall monitors Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter would decry an attack on a member of the free press by the Defense Department, but no, CNN is now referring to Carlson as a “Fox propaganda host.”

4 years of nonstop Trump trolling disguised as news gives way to…trolling the channel that beats them nightly? Not even disguised as news. — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) March 16, 2021

It’s now the Carlson News Network says @SteveKrak — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) March 16, 2021

Viewers falling by the millions so they need a new Trump. This is not a news network, and they all know it https://t.co/OCSubufwBc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2021

Spoiler Alert: they never were 😉 — HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) March 16, 2021

It’s like they forgot what happened last time they did this shit. — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) March 16, 2021

CNN is like the bitter ex of cable TV — Nick (@therealnick2) March 16, 2021

That trump heroin is wearing off…Tucker is that sweet suboxone — Dave Coleman (@dave_onion) March 16, 2021

Choosing an anchor from their rival network as the new boogeyman seems like such a cheap play…and so obvious. Jeff Zucker must hate that Tucker craps on him all the time — reality czar 🇺🇸 (@BobQuarantine) March 16, 2021

Pure CNN propaganda creating mindless fanatics — MikeIsHere (@MikeIsHereYes) March 16, 2021

Mean girl broadcaster. — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) March 16, 2021

CNN reminds me of a high school teenager — Mike Masters (@mikemasters714) March 16, 2021

Firey and mostly peaceful at CNN as usual — Harucard (@thebroker2005) March 16, 2021

They are working to make a Carlson a future successful presidential candidate — Venusian Febio (@VenusianFebio) March 16, 2021

Ratings way down and they’re desperate for a new villain. — CdnLiberty (@LibertyCdn) March 16, 2021

Tucker every time CNN mention him pic.twitter.com/IjeoOBNiPp — Just Sayin’ (@JustSayin_Yo) March 16, 2021

Stelter masturbates to Tucker. pic.twitter.com/oNjEMuZVgK — BIDEN = BIGGEST IDIOT DEMOCRATS EVER NOMINATED (@TrumperTrumpets) March 16, 2021

Seems like CNN would avoid the word Propoganda at all cost. — Ed S (@EdS55225591) March 16, 2021

These are the guys that swear up and down that Fox is the real “not news” station and that they should be banned. — Eric Newbury 🎃 (@newbury_eric) March 16, 2021

Official military leaders on their accounts went after a political pundit. Seriously pathetic and dangerous for our military. — MJJ (@jacktsnack) March 16, 2021

That’s the story. Of course, CNN won’t go near it.

Pentagon press release tells of how ‘Press Secretary Smites Fox Host That Dissed Diversity in US Military’ https://t.co/lUcFvozON5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 12, 2021

