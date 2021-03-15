https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/15/they-need-a-new-trump-cnn-now-obsessed-with-conspiracy-addled-fox-propaganda-host-tucker-carlson/

We do way more posts than we should have to about CNN chyrons. And CNN should focus less on what Fox News is doing and maybe double-check its hit pieces against Donald Trump. Keep in mind that the actual Pentagon actually issued a press release last week hailing its press secretary for “smiting” Tucker Carlson in a press conference. That’s … not normal.

You’d think (not really) that CNN media hall monitors Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter would decry an attack on a member of the free press by the Defense Department, but no, CNN is now referring to Carlson as a “Fox propaganda host.”

That’s the story. Of course, CNN won’t go near it.

