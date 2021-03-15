https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/15/this-is-insane-biden-will-appreciate-this-ap-spin-on-reason-republicans-have-seized-on-gov-cuomo-scandals/

Every day brings with it fresh examples of how the media serves as an extension of the DNC spin shop, and this doozy from the Associated Press adds to the list:

Reminder: The @AP actually published this sentence about the Cuomo scandals. pic.twitter.com/ZzM5BDsOvV — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) March 14, 2021

That’s from an AP report titled “Top Dems call on Cuomo to resign amid harassment allegations,” so maybe New York Democrats are also trying to “distract from Biden’s success.”

This is insane. — Lone Super-AntiRacist (@Lone6R) March 14, 2021

Gov. Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing young women and covering up his administration’s deadly nursing home policies yet somehow the media narrative is still “republicans seize” https://t.co/3lqZdYCtE1 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) March 14, 2021

This is hilarious. I can’t believe it🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/OUvPdtWTbc — Sarah Via (@SarahVia6) March 15, 2021

When people wonder why I think the AP has become a Dem activist organization, I’ll just show them this amazing sentence: https://t.co/cwwb1bCZAk — The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) March 14, 2021

It must be nice for the Biden admin to know the media has their back.

