Every day brings with it fresh examples of how the media serves as an extension of the DNC spin shop, and this doozy from the Associated Press adds to the list:

That’s from an AP report titled “Top Dems call on Cuomo to resign amid harassment allegations,” so maybe New York Democrats are also trying to “distract from Biden’s success.”

It must be nice for the Biden admin to know the media has their back.

