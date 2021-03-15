https://noqreport.com/2021/03/15/totalitarian-city-of-burbank-cuts-power-phones-at-tinhorn-flats-saloon-grill/

“You will comply.”

That’s the message the city of Burbank is sending to Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill as well as every resident in their city. Anyone who is willing to cross them, as the oldest bar in the city has been doing for weeks, will be met with the full totalitarian power of the overzealous city council. They will cut your off your power. They will cut off your phones. They will try to put a padlock on your business doors. They own you because they’re the government, and nobody can cross the government without repercussions in the communist community of Burbank, California.

Except, Tinhorn Flats is not complying. They have no power from the city. They have no phones so they can only accept cash. But as of today, they’re still open. In fact, most restaurants are open now that Los Angeles County has lifted their ban on indoor dining. The city council of Burbank knew the ban was being lifted, but the vindictive totalitarians who think they run the city are not backing down. They’re out for blood.

[UPDATE, MARCH 12, 2021] Court Authorizes Electricity Disconnection for Tin Horn Flats Read the full press release here: https://t.co/QuRYx5jr8i https://t.co/fHqzY4VAdx — City of Burbank (@BurbankCA) March 12, 2021

Any freedom-loving American should feel their blood boiling over the pretentious snobbery of this city council. Their actions are not for the public good. They’re protecting their own power, especially that which they’ve accumulated through the Covid-19 lockdowns. Taking power away from those who crave it is harder than wrestling a ribeye from a Rottweiler.

According to Twitchy:

A court authorized the City of Burbank to cut off the electricity to Tin Horn Flats Saloon and Grill, a restaurant we told you about before, after they remained open after defying an earlier temporary restraining order to shut down over alleged violations of the county’s Covid-19 health order:

A Los Angeles Superior Court has authorized the City of Burbank to disconnect the electricity of Tin Horn Flats Saloon & Grill after remaining open in defiance of a temporary restraining order.​ https://t.co/7IDKJNdMob — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) March 13, 2021

The court, however, won’t allow the city to padlock the door. At least not yet.

From the City of Burbank:

This morning due to Barfly Inc., Tin Horn Flats, continuing to remain open in defiance of the Temporary Restraining Order issued on March 8, 2021, the Los Angeles Superior Court authorized the City of Burbank to disconnect the electricity to Tin Horn Flats’ property after giving 24-hours’ notice. The court did not provide permission to padlock the doors at this time but continues to reserve such a remedy as a last resort.

An update from their Facebook pages says they’re still open for business. Hell yes:

The city says it took civil action against Tin Horn Flats after the restaurant broke the state and local in-person dining ban that was issued in December. In late February, the city adopted a resolution to revoke the “Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for Tin Horn Flats for allegedly violating the Los Angeles County Health Officer Orders “in a manner which endangers the public health, safety and welfare, and creates a public nuisance.”

A hearing on a preliminary injunction is scheduled for March 26. At the hearing, the judge could continue the closure order and further orders during the period while the litigation is pending.

We must support businesses like Tinhorn Flats who are willing to fight for their right to do business in the face of draconian efforts by power-addicted governments.

