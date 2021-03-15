https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/15/transparency-jen-psaki-says-that-the-white-house-is-working-on-getting-the-press-access-to-those-migrant-detention-facilities/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that the situation at the border has been a challenge, and as Twitchy reported, the U.S. government plans to use the downtown Dallas convention center to hold up to 3,000 immigrant teenagers. We’d learned from the New York Times last week that the number of migrant children in custody had tripled over the past two weeks to more than 3,250, “filling facilities akin to jails,” although Psaki wouldn’t confirm that report, saying simply that “it’s not our program” and to ask the Department of Homeland Security.

Now, Breaking911 is reporting that Customs and Border Patrol is holding more than 4,200 unaccompanied minors in “jail-like stations unfit to house minors.”

The press is wondering when reporters will have access to these “jail-like stations,” and Psaki told them the White House is working on it, but they have to abide by COVID-19 protocols — even though they’re packed to 100 percent capacity or more despite CDC guidelines — and also protect the privacy of those in the facilities.

We remember the Trump administration being slammed for housing minors with foster families because that was separating them from their parents.

Are they still being told to drink out of toilets?

