https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/trump-releases-statement-wapos-retraction-find-fraud-fake-news-story-rips-stacey-abrams-crooked-georgia-political-machine/

President Trump released a statement on the Washington Post’s retraction of their “find the fraud” hoax.

The Washington Post reported on a lengthy phone call Trump had with a chief investigator in Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger’s office.

WaPo falsely claimed that President Trump called a chief investigator and asked the official to “find the fraud” and told the person they would be a “national hero” for it.

It was all a lie.

TRENDING: WATCH: 65-Year-Old Woman Violently Arrested in Texas Bank of America for Not Wearing Mask, Despite Mandate Being Lifted

In early January crooked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger appeared on ABC’s “This Week” with liberal host George Stephanopoulos and smeared Trump about his calls to elections officials.

The Washington Post quietly added a major correction to their fake news story smearing Trump with their “anonymous” sources.

WaPo admitted that the recording of Trump’s call with a chief elections investigator in Georgia revealed that the paper “misquoted Trump’s comments on the call based on information provided by a source.”

Trump on Monday lashed at WaPo and ripped into Stacey Abrams and the crooked Georgia political machine.

“The original story was a hoax,” Trump said of WaPo’s article before blasting Fulton County, and the “Stacey Abrams political machine.”

Trump said, “Fulton County has not been properly audited for vote or signature verification. They only looked at areas of the state where there most likely would be few problems, and even there they found large numbers of mistakes. We are seeking to find and reveal the large-scale election fraud which took place in Georgia.”

Trump continued, “You will notice that establishment media errors, omissions, mistakes, and outright lies always slant one way — against me and against Republicans. Meanwhile, stories that hurt Democrats or undermine their narratives are buried, ignored, or delayed until they can do the least harm – for example, after an election is over.”

Read Trump’s full statement:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

