https://thehill.com/homenews/news/543230-two-men-charged-with-assault-of-officer-brian-sicknick-who-died-after-jan-6

Two men were arrested and charged with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The two men — Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios — were both arrested on Sunday. They both face nine counts related to the Capitol attack, including assaulting Officer Brian Sicknick with a chemical irritant.

The Washington Post reported that Khater is a resident of Pennsylvania, and Tanios is from West Virginia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Questions still remain about Sicknick’s death and federal prosecutors have not alleged the two men are responsible.

Khater and Tanios face a maximum of 20 years in prison for the assault on an officer with a deadly weapon charge. It’s unclear if they are represented by attorneys.

DEVELOPING

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

