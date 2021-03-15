https://www.theepochtimes.com/up-to-3000-unaccompanied-immigrant-teens-to-be-housed-in-dallas-convention-center_3734947.html

Up to 3,000 unaccompanied children who entered the United States illegally are set to be sheltered temporarily at a convention center in downtown Dallas, as the United States struggles to house the influx of unaccompanied minors arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, city officials said Monday.

For up to three months, 15- to 17-year-old boys who illegally crossed the southern border without an adult will be housed by federal agencies at an exhibit hall in Dallas’s Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center beginning as early as this week.

According to a memo obtained by The Associated Press and circulated among members of the Dallas City Council, the facility has been described as a “decompression center.”

The news comes as the influx of illegal immigrants, including many minors, at the U.S.–Mexico border has reached new highs since the last crisis in 2019. The number of illegal crossings is skyrocketing as President Joe Biden begins implementing his plan, which he campaigned on, to roll back Trump-era immigration rules and policies aimed at curbing the flow of illegal immigration.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) last week confirmed that the number of unaccompanied minors in custody along the southern border is currently more than 3,250—more than triple the number from three weeks ago. Of those children, more than 1,360 have been staying at holding cells longer than the three days allowed by law.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Friday approached Dallas about using the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center to house unaccompanied youth, an email sent Monday by Rocky Vaz, the city’s emergency management director indicates, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Government officials confirmed the following day that they wished to lease space in the center.

“We are in the process of finalizing the contract and getting the facility ready for use and wanted to share this with you,” Vaz said in his email, noting that all costs would be paid for by taxpayers through FEMA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

T.C. Broadnax, city manager for Dallas, told The Epoch Times in a statement that the city will “do our best to support this humanitarian effort.”

“We are committed to working with our federal partners to accommodate the request to utilize our facilities,” Broadnax said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a statement Monday said that the Biden administration’s “reckless open door policies have created a humanitarian crisis for unaccompanied minors coming across the border” and that “his policies are risking the health and safety of Texans and putting children at risk from cartels and human traffickers.”

Biden has declined suggestions that the situation at the border is reaching crisis point and is yet to announce any concrete plans to address the growing number of illegal crossings. When asked by a reporter last week whether there’s a crisis at the border, Biden replied, “No, we’ll be able to handle it.”

The Biden administration on Monday however acknowledged that the recent spike in immigrants illegally crossing the border is “a big problem.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a daily press briefing that the administration is assessing whether to add additional facilities for unaccompanied children.

Psaki has defended the influx, saying that the Biden administration’s policy of accepting unaccompanied minors was introduced to prioritize “humanity.”

The administration, she said last week, is “working on putting in place policies that can address what we’re seeing,” such as increasing the number of Health and Human Services facilities for unaccompanied minors to be transferred to after being apprehended at the southern border.

It is also working to “safely” increase the number of children that can occupy current facilities in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said.

Zachary Stieber and Janita Kan contributed to this report.

