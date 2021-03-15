https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-facts-matter-march-15-teacher-training-program-to-dismantle-racism-in-mathematics-promoted-by-oregon_3734910.html

Video: Facts Matter (March 15): Teacher Training Program to ‘Dismantle Racism in Mathematics’ Promoted By Oregon

The Oregon Department of Education has recommended a toolkit to all of its middle school teachers in order to make math less racist.

Over the weekend, major cities on the West Coast, such as Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle, had riots and violent demonstrations break out on the city streets.

In Florida, the attorney general is suing the Biden administration for what she is calling “egregious” immigration regulations—which, according to her, actually go against federal law.