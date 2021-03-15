https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/15/wapos-major-correction-about-trumps-call-to-georgia-election-investigator-is-another-nail-in-the-coffin-of-journalism/

Two months ago the Washington Post (and other media outlets) ran a report about a conversation then-President Trump had with a top Georgia election investigator. As it turns out, the actual audio showed that Trump was wildly misquoted, and now that the dust has settled after a bogus narrative was released and widely circulated, the Post is backpedaling on the original story:

They lied about what Trump said? No way!

Yes, we also couldn’t help but notice that.

The media “mistakes” always only seem to harm Republicans, which means they’re not mistakes. And of course the story spread like wildfire:

The media are nothing if not transparent.

But don’t worry, everybody, because the rest of the Post’s reporting can totally be trusted! *Eye roll*

