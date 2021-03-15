https://100percentfedup.com/washington-post-and-cnn-caught-lying-about-trumps-call-with-ga-sos-election-investigator-after-recording-of-call-was-found-in-trash-folder/

After all the votes from the November election were tallied in the state of Georgia, Joe Biden, the Democrat candidate who campaigned from his basement, was somehow able to get almost 12,000 more votes than President Trump, making him the first Democrat candidate since fellow-southerner Bill Clinton who won the state in 1992.

Americans were stunned to see the red state turn blue…especially given the lackluster campaign of the basement candidate. Millions of Americans demanded recounts and investigations to election irregularities, especially in the state of Georgia.

On January 3, President Trump called SOS Raffenspurger and SOS General Counsel Ryan Germany where he discussed Dominion and the shredding of ballots.

On December 23, Trump also spoke with Frances Watson, Georgia’s top election investigator for the Secretary of State to discuss her investigation into potential election fraud. Trump’s call with Watson was immediately misreported by the dishonest Washington Post, using anonymous sources. The Washington Post has a history of using anonymous sources to write hit pieces on Trump.

Trending: BREAKING: Pelosi Wants to Invalidate Election Results After Recount Shows Republican Won [VIDEO]

After a recording of the call was released by the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post made a “correction” to their story.

From the Washington Examiner – The audio shows that early reports in January about that call, based on anonymous sourcing, misquoted Trump. In those reports, Trump was quoted as urging Watson to “find the fraud,” and if she did so, the investigator would be a “national hero.”

Outlets such as CNN published these quotes, corroborating what was first reported by the Washington Post. While CNN’s version, reliant on a single anonymous source, remains unchanged, the Washington Post stuck a long correction note to the top of its report:

From The Washington Post:

Correction: Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source. Trump did not tell the investigator to “find the fraud” or say she would be “a national hero” if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find “dishonesty” there. He also told her that she had “the most important job in the country right now.” A story about the recording can be found here. The headline and text of this story have been corrected to remove quotes misattributed to Trump. — Washington Post

Here’s the raw video of President Trump’s call with Francis Watson, Georgia’s top elections investigator:

Both CNN and the Washington Post reported previously that state officials said they did not believe a recording of the Trump-Watson call existed, but in recent days both have new reports that say officials found the recording in Watson’s trash folder on her device while responding to a public records request. Watson spoke with WSB-TV, which reported that the investigator said she was surprised by Trump’s call but did not feel that she was being pressured by him. “It is something that is not expected, and as I mentioned in the call, I was shocked that he would take the time to do that,” she said. When will fake news outlets like the Washington Post and CNN be held to the same standard as conservative news outlets who are constantly under attack by so-called “fact-checkers,” who work hand-in-hand with big tech oligarchs to silence their opposition?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

