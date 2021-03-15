https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/watch-65-year-old-woman-violently-arrested-texas-bank-america-not-wearing-mask-despite-mandate-lifted/

A 65-year-old woman was violently thrown to the ground and arrested in a Texas Bank of America for not wearing a mask — despite the fact that the mandate was lifted in the state.

Shocking body camera footage of the incident was released by Galveston police.

The woman, 65-year-old Terry White, had went to the bank on Thursday without a mask, the day after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the mandate. In the footage, a bank manager directs the officer to White, who explains that the state has lifted mandate.

The officer tells the woman that under Gov. Abbott’s directive, businesses can still require people to wear masks inside.

In response, White explains that she just wants to pull her money out of the bank — but the officer says that she must come back with a mask to do so.

“Ma’am, listen, we can do this the easy way or the hard way,” the officer tells her.

“What are you going to do? Arrest me?” White asks. “That’s hilarious.”

The woman begins to argue with other customers before being taken to the ground by the officer.

White has been charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

While Bank of America has declined to comment on the arrest specifically, they released the following statement to ABC 13:

“We remain focused on supporting the health and safety needs of our associates, clients and communities. This includes ensuring our practices and policies are aligned with the most up-to-date guidance from medical professionals and public health experts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other medical experts continue to reinforce the importance of using face coverings and practicing physical distancing in all public spaces. In accordance with that ongoing guidance, we continue to require everyone who enters our financial centers wear a face covering. If clients inform us that they are uncomfortable wearing a face covering or unable to do so, we recommend they use our ATMs or drive-through window. Clients also can utilize mobile and online banking for the majority of their day-to-day banking needs.”

