https://pjmedia.com/podcasts/bryan-preston/2021/03/15/watch-and-our-next-guest-sarah-silverman-n1432555

Ok, a couple of things. You shouldn’t watch this week’s C’Mon Now! We even put a disclaimer on it. If the Muppets deserve a disclaimer, so do we. You probably deserve one too, so go ahead and disclaim yourself.

The second thing is, well, you’ll see when you reject my advice and watch the show anyway. It’s a good show. But you shouldn’t watch it.

But you will. So go on, click. You know you want to.

Even though you shouldn’t.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

