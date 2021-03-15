https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/george-floyd-memorial-autonomous-zone

On the latest episode of “The Rubin Report,” BlazeTV host Dave Rubin discussed the latest developments at George Floyd Square with a clip you likely won’t see on CNN.

The place in Minneapolis where George Floyd was killed while in police custody last May has been turned into a memorial and named George Floyd Square. Now, as the Derek Chauvin trial is getting under way, protesters have allegedly turned the few blocks surrounding George Floyd Square into an autonomous zone that police are forbidden to enter.

Dave played a clip from NewsNation Now that shows what happens after a journalist tries to report what’s happening in the George Floyd memorial autonomous zone.

Watch the video below:







