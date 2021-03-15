https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/back-dana-white-leads-way-announces-ufc-261-jacksonville-florida-3-title-fights-full-crowd-video/
Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced UFC 261 will allow a full crowd and 3 title fights.
UFC 261 is scheduled for April 24th in Jacksonville, Florida with a full house of 15,000 fans at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we are back!!!!” Dana White said in a Monday announcement posted to his social media.
“I’m bringing an incredible card,” White exclaimed. “We have 3 title fights…”
TRENDING: WATCH: 65-Year-Old Woman Violently Arrested in Texas Bank of America for Not Wearing Mask, Despite Mandate Being Lifted
WATCH:
WE ARE BACK!!!!!!#UFC261 April 24th. Jacksonville, FL. FULL CROWD. pic.twitter.com/5dy7wb4OWE
— danawhite (@danawhite) March 16, 2021
Last year Dana White pushed back on the media’s criticism of the UFC’s Covid protocols.
The New York Times criticized the UFC for allowing face-to-face interviews and handshakes with the fighters in the Octagon.
Dana White was also criticized for not wearing a face mask or gloves and other decisions related to testing fighters and personnel for the Coronavirus.
When pressed by a soy boy reporter if he’s worried about the repercussions, Dana White said, “I don’t give a f*ck. Don’t give a f*ck.”
“Fair enough.” the reporter said.
OUCH!
WATCH (language warning):
Dana White held *nothing* back in response to the New York Times article criticizing UFC’s coronavirus protocols. 😶#UFCJAX | Full interview: https://t.co/mVErfrG2Vl pic.twitter.com/rkM5qj97jF
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) May 14, 2020