Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced UFC 261 will allow a full crowd and 3 title fights.

UFC 261 is scheduled for April 24th in Jacksonville, Florida with a full house of 15,000 fans at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are back!!!!” Dana White said in a Monday announcement posted to his social media.

“I’m bringing an incredible card,” White exclaimed. “We have 3 title fights…”

Last year Dana White pushed back on the media’s criticism of the UFC’s Covid protocols.

The New York Times criticized the UFC for allowing face-to-face interviews and handshakes with the fighters in the Octagon.

Dana White was also criticized for not wearing a face mask or gloves and other decisions related to testing fighters and personnel for the Coronavirus.

When pressed by a soy boy reporter if he’s worried about the repercussions, Dana White said, “I don’t give a f*ck. Don’t give a f*ck.”

“Fair enough.” the reporter said.

Dana White held *nothing* back in response to the New York Times article criticizing UFC’s coronavirus protocols. 😶#UFCJAX | Full interview: https://t.co/mVErfrG2Vl pic.twitter.com/rkM5qj97jF — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) May 14, 2020

