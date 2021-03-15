https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/15/what-groupthink-caused-the-cdc-to-get-wrong-about-covid-19/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Dr. Marty Makary, a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health and chief medical adviser to Sesame Care, joins Federalist Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky to discuss what the so-called experts are getting right and wrong about COVID-19, the vaccine rollout, and how Americans should navigate the newest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

“I don’t know how we ended up in a world where infection control epidemiologists are running public policy,” Makary explained. “What do they know about education and poverty and substance abuse and loneliness and deferred medical care? So we’ve got to put things in perspective.”

Makary said that the CDC “has been consistently late” and “missed the mark” on multiple COVID-19 protocols, handing out advice that some medical experts warned against. The problem, Makary noted, is that the CDC did not want to listen to critical or dissenting opinions.

“We have groupthink in medicine just like we do in society right now and there’s groupthink that results in everybody believing the same thing and if you don’t, then you’re kind of sidelined a little bit. And that groupthink is very dangerous,” Makary explained.

“We’re seeing it with delaying the second dose and the data around that. We’ve seen it with natural immunity from prior infection … there is a cancel culture in medicine right now. We see it in the public health community, you know we saw it with a sort of, you can selectively criticize certain political demonstrations but not others.”

Read Makary’s book “The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care–And How to Fix It” here.

Listen here:

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2021/03/Makary.mp3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

