The White House on Monday confirmed President Joe Biden would continue working with Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) despite a series of sexual harassment accusations and covering up the number of deaths in nursing homes.

“We don’t want the people of New York or any state to be impacted negatively,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “We will continue to work with a range of governors, including Gov. Cuomo, who I would expect will join the call tomorrow.”

Cuomo remains the head of the National Governor’s Association and leads the weekly coronavirus response call with the White House.

Psaki conceded the reported details of the accusations were concerning.

“New developments seem to happen every day, we find them troubling, the president finds them troubling, hard to read,” Psaki said.

But she again pointed to the independent investigation into Cuomo’s behavior by Attorney General Letitia James.

“The investigation needs to be both quick and thorough, consistent with how serious these allegations are,” Psaki said.

Psaki said it was up to the NGA to decide Cuomo’s future as head of the organization and up to New York legislators to decide his future as the Governor of New York.

“It’s up to the NGA to determine if that’s where they want to see things moving forward,” she said.

Biden indicated Sunday evening he would wait until the investigation into Cuomo’s behavior was complete before passing judgment on the New York Governor’s future.

On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Cuomo should “look inside his heart” to decide if he should resign while Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) both said Cuomo needs to resign.

Cuomo’s staffers reportedly stopped coming to the office in light of the scandals.

