https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/03/15/woke-leftists-are-weaponizing-race-again-and-this-time-its-extra-ridiculous-n344065
About The Author
Related Posts
MSNBC Producer Kyle Griffin Fails Bigly In An Effort to Take Down Trump, Shoots Himself in the Foot
December 28, 2020
Wave Of White House Officials Resign Following Capitol Riots
January 7, 2021
Biden Makes Troubling Comment About Minorities Knowing How To 'Get Online' To Register for Vaccine
February 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy