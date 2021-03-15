https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/wth-joe-biden-mumbles-maga-folks-local-preachers-asked-trumps-involvement-covid-vaccine-outreach-video/

Joe Biden delivered a 10-minute speech on the Democrats’ massive Covid relief bill and his administration’s efforts to ramp up Covid vaccinations.

After mumbling for 10 minutes, Joe Biden shuffled away from the lectern, however a reporter caught his attention when he asked about Trump.

Biden walked back to the lectern to answer a question about Trump’s involvement in Covid vaccine outreach and Biden’s answer was….awkward.

“I discussed it with my team they say that thing that has more impact than anything Trump would say to the MAGA folks, is what the local doctor, what the local preacher, what the local people in the community say,” said Biden.

