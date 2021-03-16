https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/8-dead-in-murder-rampage-at-three-atlanta-massage-parlors-killer-captured-by-police/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
A man captured in South Georgia on Tuesday night is the suspect in three metro Atlanta massage parlor shootings that left eight people dead, authorities said. Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, was first identified as the suspect in the shooting at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Cherokee County that left four people dead and one person injured, according to the Cherokee sheriff’s office. He was captured Tuesday night in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta.