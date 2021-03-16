https://thehill.com/homenews/news/543553-8-people-dead-in-shootings-at-atlanta-massage-parlors

Eight people were killed and another person was wounded in a shooting spree Tuesday targeting massage parlors in the Atlanta area.

The shooting first began at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, a northwest suburb of Atlanta. Four people were killed in that attack, which took place at roughly 5 p.m., according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Atlanta police later responded at 5:47 p.m. to a robbery at a massage parlor in the northeastern part of the city, where three women were found dead. Upon arriving at the scene, police received word of shots being fired at a spa across the street, where authorities found another woman dead.

Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in an email to several media outlets that Robert Aaron Long was arrested in Crisp County later Tuesday. Authorities had released images of Long outside one of the massage parlors asking the public for help identifying him.

“Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence,” Gov. Brian KempBrian KempStacey Abrams evasive on running for governor Georgia Senate votes to repeal no-excuse absentee voting Two Republicans can stop voter suppression MORE (R) tweeted Tuesday night.

Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence. We deeply appreciate the quick apprehension of a suspect by @ga_dps in coordination with local and federal law enforcement. https://t.co/9Rtv3g0NUG — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 17, 2021

Baker said Long is suspected of being behind all three shootings, but Atlanta police said they were still investigating whether the shootings were connected.

“Many have asked whether these shootings are related to Cherokee County’s shootings,” John Chafee, an Atlanta Police Department spokesman, said in an email to The Hill on Tuesday night. “At the moment, it is too early to confirm that, but we have spoken with Cherokee County officials and we are looking into that possibility.”

Updated: 11:05 p.m.

