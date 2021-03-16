https://thehill.com/homenews/house/543511-a-number-of-republican-lawmakers-are-saying-no-to-covid-19-vaccines

Republicans are at odds over the wisdom and efficacy of taking the COVID-19 vaccine, undermining national efforts to defeat the coronavirus and reinforcing the views of GOP base voters already reluctant to participate in the ramped-up inoculation program.

Although the top GOP leaders, including Sen. Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellConservative group rips Toomey as ‘RINO,’ underscoring GOP’s shift Overnight Defense: Capitol Police plans to scale back fencing | Flap over Tucker Carlson’s comments on women in military continues | US attempts to restart North Korea talks Xinjiang forced labor complex is growing — President Biden should work with Congress to curb it MORE (Ky.) and Rep. Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Split screen: Biden sells stimulus; GOP highlights border RNC to shadow Biden as he promotes COVID-19 relief bill The Memo: Border surge collides with Biden immigration push MORE (Calif.), were quickly vaccinated in December — and encouraged the public to follow suit — a number of high-profile rank-and-file members say they intend to ignore the advice.

Some of those holdouts say they’re concerned the vaccine poses a greater health threat than COVID-19 itself. Others have indicated they don’t want to jump ahead of constituents in line for vaccines of their own. And still others note that, because they’ve contracted the COVID-19 over the last year, they have the antibodies to fight the disease in the future, precluding the need to be inoculated.

“I have not chosen to be vaccinated because I got it naturally and the science of 30 million people — and the statistical validity of a 30 million sample — is pretty overwhelming that naturally immunity exists and works,” said Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulProgressive Booker hints at midterm Senate bid vs. Rand Paul White House open to reforming war powers amid bipartisan push House approves George Floyd Justice in Policing Act MORE (R-Ky.), an ophthalmologist who contracted COVID last March and does not wear a mask in the Capitol.

“I had COVID,” echoed Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonRon Johnson: ‘No racism involved’ in comments about Capitol riot Meghan McCain and Joy Behar argue over whether antifa ‘does exist’ Senate candidate in Wisconsin discusses new approach to organized labor MORE (R-Wis.), who tested positive for the disease in October.

Several other Republicans said that, three months after the vaccine became available to members of Congress, they’re still consulting with their doctors about whether they’ll take it.

“I’m still looking at it, I’m listening to my doctor,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), another COVID survivor and former health care executive who is the chairman of the Senate GOP campaign arm.

“In Indiana it had just recently crossed the threshold, so I was also concerned about not jumping in line ahead of anybody,” said Sen. Mike Braun Michael BraunGOP goes on the attack against Biden relief bill Amazon removing books that frame LGBTQ issues as mental illness Senate honors movie ‘Hoosiers’ MORE (R-Ind.). “But I advise you to get the vaccine, and it looks effective and I intend to.”

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOvernight Defense: Capitol Police plans to scale back fencing | Flap over Tucker Carlson’s comments on women in military continues | US attempts to restart North Korea talks Marine unit apologizes for tweets on Tucker Carlson remarks Omar slams Republican ‘hypocrites’ after military clashes with Tucker Carlson MORE (R-Texas) praised the vaccination effort and said he himself has been vaccinated. But he made clear that vaccinations should in no way be mandated.

“I’m very glad we have a vaccine. … I’m certainly encouraging people to get vaccinated, but I also think it’s a choice for individual Americans to make,” Cruz said Tuesday.

The hesitancy and muddled messaging arrives as the Biden administration, backed by public health experts, is urging Americans to get a vaccine as soon as they become eligible to do so. The issue, however, has become highly partisan, as a huge swath of Republican voters say they’ll refuse to do so.

A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey found that, among those who voted for former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Split screen: Biden sells stimulus; GOP highlights border Democrats move smaller immigration bills while eyeing broad overhaul Social media platforms on the right fail to maintain post-Jan. 6 growth MORE in 2020, 47 percent have no plan to be vaccinated, versus 10 percent for Biden voters. For Republican men the figure was even higher — 49 percent say they won’t be inoculated — versus 6 percent of Democratic men.

The discrepancy is frustrating Democratic leaders, who are urging Republicans to be more vocal in promoting vaccines, both on and off of Capitol Hill. In an exchange with Rep. Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseDemocratic majority shrinks, but finds unity Democrats rush to Biden’s defense on border surge No Republicans back .9T COVID-19 relief bill MORE (R-La.) last week on the House floor, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerThis week: Democrats eye next step after coronavirus relief bill win Democratic majority shrinks, but finds unity House Democrats open to making proxy voting the ‘new normal’ MORE (D-Md.) said the chamber could return to normal business more quickly “if every member had been vaccinated.”

Scalise had responded by arguing that the inoculation rate, which currently stands at 75 percent, need not be 100 percent for the House to eliminate emergency public health procedures, like proxy voting and Zoom committee hearings.

“We would all want everyone who has the interest in getting the vaccine to have access to the vaccine,” he said. “But if one member out of 435 felt they didn’t want to have the vaccine, I would hope that wouldn’t be enough to prohibit the rest of us from carrying out more normal functions.”

The issue has created a huge dilemma for Republicans on Capitol Hill, who are simultaneously hailing Trump as a hero for promoting vaccine development while being careful not to demand that anyone take it. Indeed, Republicans are scrambling to find a balance between supporting freedom of choice, to appease their ideological base, and encouraging vaccinations, to promote the quicker establishment of herd immunity — and a return to normalcy.

“This is our way out … This is our ticket back to normalcy,” said Sen. John Cornyn John CornynDems’ momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans Sunday shows preview: Democrats declare victory on COVID-19 stimulus; Vaccination efforts provide hope for summer CNN’s Tapper battles GOP senator over mean tweets MORE (R-Texas), a former GOP whip.

Yet many GOP leaders have been relatively quiet about the vaccination effort, focused instead on hammering President Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Split screen: Biden sells stimulus; GOP highlights border RNC to shadow Biden as he promotes COVID-19 relief bill Dems’ momentum hits quagmire over infrastructure plans MORE over the migrant surge at the border. Spokesmen for McCarthy, Scalise and House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyForget Trump’s behavior — let’s focus on the GOP and America’s future Biden on precipice of first big win GOP senator defends Cheney, Murkowski after Trump rebuke MORE (R-Wyo.) did not respond to a request for comment. A McConnell spokesman pointed The Hill to comments the GOP leader made last week urging people to take the shot.

“As soon as I was eligible, I took it. I’ve encouraged everybody in my state to take it and these shouldn’t be partisan issues, either mask-wearing or getting the vaccination,” McConnell, a polio survivor, said during an appearance on PBS.

“Getting the vaccination is important. I would encourage everyone to do that, without exception. They’re proven safe and necessary if we’re going to get this pandemic in the rearview mirror.”

But some Republicans say they want to see their leadership to be even more aggressive in pushing a pro-vaccine message.

“I hope that leaders of our party from President Trump on down make it real clear that it’s a great idea to get a vaccination,” said Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Split screen: Biden sells stimulus; GOP highlights border Romney calls for economic, diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics Biden brings back welfare MORE (R-Utah). “It’s good for one’s own health, and it’s good for the health of our neighbors.”

Cornyn, whose state this month lifted its mask mandate and restrictions on businesses, warned that those who forgo the vaccine are playing with fire. In recent months, two Republican lawmakers — a House member and a member-elect — have died from COVID-19.

“I guess there are some folks in certain age groups or of certain world views who think they’re bulletproof. But if there is one thing we’ve seen from this virus,” it doesn’t respect people, Cornyn said. “And while you may get lucky and have an asymptomatic case, you also could end up in the hospital or intensive care with a ventilator or worse.”

Pressed on whether GOP leaders have a greater responsibility to promote vaccinations, Cornyn suggested that voters may trust sports figures and other celebrities over politicians. Still, Cornyn, Cruz and a number of other Republicans say Trump could make a significant impact if he publicly encouraged his loyal supporters to get vaccinated.

“I know there are people close to him who are encouraging him” to speak about his experience, Cornyn said. “I think it would be a good idea.”

Trump and former first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpFormer coronavirus testing czar says it’s ‘very important’ for Trump to encourage followers to get vaccinated The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the National Shooting Sports Foundation – Biden: Back to ‘normal’ still means ‘beat the virus’ Abbott’s schedule reportedly called for ‘disaster casual’ attire during winter storms MORE were both diagnosed with coronavirus last fall. They privately were vaccinated before Trump left office in January but didn’t acknowledge it publicly until recently. That silence, said some Republicans, is a mistake.

“I think there’s a lot of people who would pay attention to President Trump,” said Sen. Jerry Moran Gerald (Jerry) MoranFundraising spat points to Trump-GOP fissures A year later, lawmakers long for hugs and Chuck E. Cheese Editor at conservative journal: Trumpism has become something ‘between a business and a racket’ MORE (R-Kansas).

